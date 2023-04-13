LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: MarQuis Hunt brings soulful, jazzy sax to riverfront

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11 p.m.: Elise Trouw, with Monsterboy Lives ($15-$120)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Twin Peaks, 10 Shackleford Drive; (501) 224-1790; twinpeaksrestaurant.com

6-9 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

◼️ Undercroft, Basement of Christ Episcopal Church, East Capitol Avenue at Scott Street; (501) 375-2342

8 p.m.: Wildflower Revue — Amy Garland Angel, Mandy McBryde Harrison, Cindy Woolf ($10)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues jam (no cover)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Alissa Musto, Susan Erwin Prowse

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive; (501) 812-2831; uaptc.edu

7:30 p.m.: Naturally 7 ($25-$55)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Cam Shelton

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: West Miller

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Derek Herndon

EL DORADO

◼️ Mad House 101, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; madhouse101.business.site

8 p.m.: Mason Halstead

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8:30 p.m. Shakedown Strings, with Noah Richmond & friends ($10)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Blackberry Smoke, with Robert Jon & The Wreck ($39-$69)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Piano Man

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Judah & The Lion, with Realfiction ($29.50-$104.50)

◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St.; (501) 324-9351

8 p.m.: MarQuis Hunt and Mood

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Blackstrap

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Old State House, 300 W. Markham St.; (501) 324-9685; arkansasheritage.com

5-8 p.m.: Dopolarians

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 -11:45 p.m.: Rave Reunion, featuring DJ Icey, DJ Sleepy Genius, DJ Ewell, DJ Haze and DJ Rainmaker ($20)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m. Huckleberry Jam, with the Chris Baker Band and Chris Bayles ($10-$60)

◼️ Shooters Bar & Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (479) 287-9892

8 p.m.: Arriba Chihuahua, La Reunion, La Alianza, Manuel Reza

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Tornado Relief Benefit Show

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: John R. Miller, Leo Rondeau ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Alissa Musto, Johnny Fritts

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

7 p.m.: Dogtown Throwdown, with Chris DeClerk

◼️ Spectator's Grill, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Greg Madden

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Karla Case Band

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Cory Cross

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason & Robby

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Akeem Kemp Band ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Josiah Spicer

◼️ Taylor's Made Café, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30 p.m.: Jocko & Chuck

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Boss Tweeds ($8)

8:30 p.m.: Kitchen Dwellers, with Sicard Hollow ($20-$23)

◼️ Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7:30 p.m.: VoiceJam A Cappella Festival ($27-$29)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Chad Prather & The Ragamuffins ($20-$25)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Rockey Don

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Dawson Hollow ($10-$250)

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937

8-11 p.m.: Sweethome Band

◼️ Point Remove Brewery, 102 S. Crestliner St.; (501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

6-8 p.m.: Kordsmeier

OZARK

◼️ Byrdfest Adventure Center, 7037 Cass Oak Road; (479) 667-4066; byrdsadventurecenter.com

9 a.m.: Byrdfest 26: The Schwag (Grateful Dead tribute), Nonstop Reggae Band (Bob Marley tribute), Moonlight Drive (Doors tribute), Tom Petty tribute band, Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, Miles Over Mountains (Illinois bluegrass), Huckleberry Jam ($50-$95)

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375; asc701.org

6-8 p.m.: Cabaret, hosted by Lindsey Collins

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Cedric Watson

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Moonchild, with Austin Antoine ($26.50-$46)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: The Five Six Band

◼️ I Can Arts & Resource Center, 1040 Angel Court (East End community); (501) 888-4140; icanarkansas.com

12-2 p.m.: HisStory

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Delta Project

◼️ Nexus Coffee & Creative, 301 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 295-7515; nexuscoffeear.com

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Rev Room

9-11:45 p.m.: North Mississippi Allstars ($22 advance; $25 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

12 p.m.: Steve Crump Band

3 p.m.: Sam Allbright

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

7-10 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag (patio)

8-11:45 p.m.: Bad Habit, with Caitlin Dickerson ($8-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Funkanites ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Alissa Musto, Johnny Fritts

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Elks Lodge #1104, 123 E. Broadway; (501) 374-1004

7-10 p.m.: Eddie Haskell Project

◼️ Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 246-9750

2-5 p.m.: Spring Palooza

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

4-9 p.m.: Crawfish boil, with Shannon Boshears Band

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ Wrecked Canoe, 1100 E Main St.; (479) 754-0092

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Thorn

EL DORADO

◼️ Mad House 101

8 p.m.: Two Shot Blondie

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Jonteal ($10-$12)

◼️ Walton Arts Center

7:30 p.m.: VoiceJam A Cappella Festival ($27-$29)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

8 p.m.: Casey Donahew Band ($25-$39)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Pleasantly Blue

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571

8-11 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters Band

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Maxine's Live, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Hans Gruber & the Die Hards, Rattlesnake Milk, Cosmic Cream

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: UnRaveled

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Alex & Liv

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8-11 p.m.: Jamie Jones & Jeff Riley

OZARK

◼️ Byrdfest Adventure Center

9 a.m.: The Schwag (Grateful Dead tribute), Nonstop Reggae Band (Bob Marley tribute), Moonlight Drive (Doors tribute), Tom Petty tribute band, Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, Miles Over Mountains (Illinois bluegrass), Huckleberry Jam ($50-$95)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Carol Miles & friends

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S 71; (479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: The Boss Tweeds

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Don Walker

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

3 p.m.: SAA ($10-$25)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band – Crystal Ballroom ($10)

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands: Last Band Standing: Round 3 – The 52 Crew, Wildside, Porter Crews ($5-$250)

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beers, 128 Bassett Trail; (501) 482-1044; studduckbeers.com

4-6 p.m.: Sawyer

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Shane Thornton

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Byron Hayes

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Susan Erwin Prowse

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Travis Mobley

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

8 p.m.: C-Kan/ MC Davo/ Dharius ($30-$39)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Richard Smith (guitars)

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1609 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Jazz in the Park, River Market Pavilion - East, 400 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 320-3503

6-8 p.m.: Marquis Hunt

◼️ Rev Room

8-11:45 p.m.: The Brook & The Bluff, with Savannah Conley ($20 advance; $25 day of show)

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Todd Albright ($10)

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 Interstate 30 Frontage Road; (501) 794-6656

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

8 p.m.: Clutch, Amigo the Devil, Nate Bergman ($39-$59)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-4161

6 p.m.: America's Art Form Concert: Lakeside High School Students Swing into Spring

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Sting performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $50.50-$190.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

◼️ In This Moment and Motionless in White, plus Fit for a King and From Ashes to New, perform at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in The Theatre @ Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $39.50-$59.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

■ ■ ■ ANNOUNCED ■ ■ ■

The 20th annual Valley of the Vapors music festival will be April 5-8, 2024, in Cedar Glades Park in Hot Springs and will be held in conjunction with the 2024 total solar eclipse.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com