Mayor suggests higher golf manager pay

Since the city's acquisition of Harbor Oaks Golf Course last year, the need for a golf course superintendent has been a top priority for Pine Bluff officials.

During the city Administration Committee meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Shirley Washington successfully proposed the salary for the position be increased.

A potential candidate has already been offered the job and is expected to start in two weeks, but Washington said with the candidate's experience, among other things, she would like to offer $57,000 versus $42,840. The Administration Committee send the salary increase request on to the full council, which will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The candidate, Allen Wagner, comes with 12 years of experience with eight of those as an assistant superintendent and four as a superintendent.

"He is willing to come in at $57,000," said Washington. "I think that is a fashionable offer and it is imperative to get someone out there as soon as possible."

Several complaints from avid golfers have described the conditions of the greens in the past as "terrible," "on life support" and "horrible." What was once one of the top golf courses in Arkansas is now looked at as a course that is far below that standing.

A flood in 2019 caused significant damage to the premises, including the loss of the irrigation system, and the high water rendered the clubhouse and restaurant unusable. A new irrigation system was purchased for the course and revitalization of greens began in the summer of 2022 as the course remained closed.

Under the previous ownership, golf course operators were reportedly unable to afford the costly repairs and surrendered their ownership to the city. M&J Golf Enterprises, Michael A. Wilson and Jamie D. Wilson were approved in 2016 to lease and operate the course. According to the release agreement, the company could not financially sustain the operation, and because of the reputation the golf course had as one of the top courses in Arkansas, Washington said she saw it to be to the city's advantage to operate the golf course under the Parks and Recreation Department.

"We have to maintain it because it's owned by the city," said Washington in a previous interview. "We don't have an operator right now and we have to take care of it because we definitely don't want it to grow into a weed patch. All that property is owned by the city, and we don't have enough crew right now to maintain that many acres."

The golf superintendent would oversee and operate the course operations as well as make sure the course is being properly maintained. Harbor Oaks is 230 acres with 18 holes compared to Jaycee Golf Course which is only 43 acres with 9 holes. With a golf superintendent already established at Jaycee Golf Course, Washington said to oversee both golf courses would be too much for one person.

"People are waiting for this golf course to open," said Washington. "We won't get anyone if we don't pay more. Either we hire someone or we lose what we have."

Washington said cutbacks will be made in the Parks & Recreation Department to make up the salary difference. Washington said the Harbor Oaks position should be compensated at a higher rate than Jaycee, not only because of the acreage and holes but also the maintenance that will be required.

During the revitalization, Harbor Oaks was sodded with high-end grass, which Washington said will require specialized maintenance and care. Wagner is not only qualified for that level of care, but he is also efficient in chemical spraying, and repairs to golf equipment, small engine and diesel, according to his resume. Washington said that will save the city money in the future.

Having worked for the Sheridan Country Club, Wagner's position was cut during budget cuts in 2019. He currently works as a shop technician.

Several Golf Advisory Board members are excited about the potential new hire and expressed during the meeting that they were looking forward to having a superintendent at Harbor Oaks.

Washington said council member Steven Shaner sat in on all the interviews for the position, as he is chairman of Public Works, and Wagner was Shaner's top choice.