The world in brief: Mexico official facing charges for fire; Syria reinstating its embassy in Tunisia; Australians evacuate ahead of cyclone; Taiwan’s Lai nominated for presidency

Mexico official facing charges in fire

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's immigration head will face criminal charges in a fire that killed 40 migrants in a detention center last month, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that he will not dismiss the official known for his hard line on northbound migration.

Obrador's decision to keep Francisco Garduño as head of the Mexican Immigration Institute appeared to conflict with the federal Attorney General's Office announcement late Tuesday to charge Garduño in connection with the blaze.

López Obrador's comments came on the same day that relatives gathered in rural Guatemala to hold funerals for some of the victims of the deadly fire.

Thousands of people gathered in the Guatemalan village of Chicacao for the funeral of Francisco Gaspar Rojché Chiquival and his uncle Miguel Rojché Zapalu, two of the 19 Guatemalans who died of smoke inhalation or burns in the March 27 fire.

The men died after a migrant set fire to foam mattresses in protest, and guards fled without opening the cell doors.

"That president is a coward," Manuel Rojché said of López Obrador. "How can you treat people like that, not even an animal ... much less a human being."

Syria reopening its embassy in Tunisia

BEIRUT -- Syria will reopen its embassy in Tunisia, state media reported Wednesday, as Syria's top diplomat visited Saudi Arabia seeking to restore ties that have been severed for more than a decade.

Tunisia has become the latest Arab state to reestablish diplomatic ties with Syria, after cutting off relations in 2012. Tunisian President Kais Saied announced earlier this month that he had directed the country's foreign ministry to appoint a new ambassador to Syria.

His move to appoint a new ambassador to Syria was reciprocated by the Syrian government, a joint statement from the two countries' foreign ministries said Wednesday, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The announcement was the latest in a regional trend of rapprochement with the war-torn country, which has picked up pace since the massive Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, and the Chinese-brokered reestablishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over Syrian President Bashar Assad's brutal crackdown on protesters and later civilians in an uprising turned civil war that began in 2011. The breakdown in relations culminated with Syria being ousted from the Arab League. Tunis shut down its embassy in Damascus in 2012.

Australians evacuate ahead of cyclone

PERTH, Australia -- Miners, cattle ranchers, tourists and Indigenous locals were evacuating from Australia's remote northwest coast on Wednesday as an intensifying tropical cyclone approached.

Cyclone Ilsa is expected to peak as a Category 4 storm as it crosses the sparsely populated Pilbara coast of Western Australia state somewhere between the iron ore export town of Port Hedland in the west and the tourist town of Broome in the east late today or early Friday, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said.

"Any areas ... where that system does cross the coast are going to experience some very destructive winds, winds in excess of 124 mph. They're going to cause a lot of damage," bureau manager Todd Smith told reporters.

Abnormally high tides, large waves and flooding were possible, and people should avoid coastal and low-lying areas, Smith warned.

Australia's meteorology bureau describes cyclones as storms with wind gusts exceeding 56 mph around their center and ranks them on a scale of 1 to 5, with Category 5 the most destructive.

Taiwan's Lai nominated for presidency

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's pro-independence ruling Democratic Progressive Party nominated Vice President Lai Ching-te as its candidate in the 2024 presidential election, two days after China concluded large-scale wargames around the self-governed island.

At a nominating event Wednesday, Lai said he would continue to assert Taiwan's right to international recognition while boosting its high-tech economy and promoting an efficient government.

"We must definitely continue to improve Taiwan's investment environment," Lai, also known as William Lai, told reporters.

His most challenging task, however, will be dealing with threats from China, which considers Taiwan its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

"A war over Taiwan would be a global disaster," Lai said. "As long as China maintains its military threats against Taiwan, we must continue to strengthen our national defense."

Originally trained as a physician with a master's in public health from Harvard, Lai, 63, was a legislator, mayor of the southern city of Tainan and Taiwan's premier before challenging President Tsai Ing-wen for the party's presidential nomination in 2019.

After Tsai won the primary, Lai accepted her offer to be her running mate and the pair easily defeated the main opposition Nationalist Party in 2020.





Relatives react next to the coffins of Guatemalan migrants whose remains arrived at the La Aurora Air Force Base in Guatemala City, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The Mexican Air Force transported the bodies of 17 migrants who died in a fire at an immigration detention center in Ciudad Juarez. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)



