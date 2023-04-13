Musselman gains commitment of Cincinnati transfer

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has landed the commitment of Cincinnati guard/forward transfer Jeremiah Davenport.

He averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season. Davenport, who hasn’t visited Fayetteville, entered the transfer portal on April 6.

On3.com’s Joe Tipton reported Davenport’s pledge.

He started 15 of 36 games, averaged 25.6 minutes as a senior and scored in double figures 13 times.

He shot 35.1% from the field, 33% beyond the three-point line and 83% at the free throw line.

Davenport, 6-7, 215 pounds, finished with 1,060 points in his career and ranks 49th in school history in scoring. He started all 32 games as a junior and was received All-American Athletic Conference recognition prior to the 2021-22 season.

Davenport was second on the team in scoring at 13.4 points per game, and he led the team in rebounding (5.5) and three-point percentage (35.9%).

His 83 three-pointers were the most by a Bearcat since All-America guard Sean Kilpatrick in 2014. He had career highs of 24 points against Temple and Tulsa as a junior.

Davenport shot 34.7% from three and started 61 of 109 games in four seasons as a Bearcat.

A Cincinnati native, he averaged 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals while shooting 42% from three-point range at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia before signing with Cincinnati.

He signed with Wright State out of Moeller High School in Cincinnati, but asked for a release from his national letter of intent to attend prep school.

Davenport, who has one year of eligibility left, is the fourth transfer to commit to Arkansas. Washington guard Kenyon Menifield, Houston wing Tramon Mark and Temple guard Khalif Battle have also pledged to the Razorbacks.

On3.com rates Battle the No. 10 player in the NCAA transfer portal. It also has Menifield at No. 31, Mark at No. 49 and Davenport at No. 128.

The recruiting service rates Arkansas’ transfer class No. 1 nationally.