



Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation next month, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending lengthy speculation on whether he would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family. But Harry's wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said. The May 6 coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey coincides with Archie's birthday. Harry's attendance comes despite the rift in the House of Windsor prompted by his decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling book "Spare," including details of private conversations with his father and his elder brother, Prince William. The disclosures fanned tensions between Harry and his family, which became public when he and his wife moved to North America and eventually Southern California in 2020. Harry and Meghan have alleged she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press, and that the treatment contributed to their decision to leave the country. "Spare" also alleged that members of the royal family regularly hand out unflattering information about others in the House of Windsor on the condition that they get better coverage themselves.

Fed up by a big pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself. The actor and former California governor tweeted a video Tuesday of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the road in the Brentwood area. "Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it," he said on Twitter. "I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go." A neighbor rolled down her car window and shouted her thanks at the action movie star. "You're welcome," said Schwarzenegger, decked out in work boots, a leather jacket and shades reminiscent of his role in "Terminator." "You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I've been waiting for this hole to be closed," he said. A spokesperson for Schwarzenegger said Brentwood residents made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms opened up potholes and cracks on local roads. Mayor Karen Bass last week announced a plan to address what she called an unprecedented number of damaged streets across the city. Since Dec. 30, Los Angeles has received 19,692 service requests, and as of April 6, crews had filled at least 17,549 potholes, officials said.

FILE - Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the state funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey, London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, setting aside months of speculation about his presence. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool File photo)



FILE - Britain's Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Jan 16, 2020. Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, setting aside months of speculation about his presence. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)







Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (top) patches a pothole with a bit of help Tuesday in his Los Angeles neighborhood. (AP/Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger)





