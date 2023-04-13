Peoples Bank adds branch in Benton

Peoples Bank on Wednesday announced the opening of a new branch in Benton, the lender's third office in Arkansas.

"As a true community bank, we believe our values, relationship-based banking philosophy and local decision making will be welcomed by businesses and families that call Benton home," said Craig Manatt, president and chief executive officer.

The full-service Benton office, at Military Road and Old Congo Road, will be led by Chris Diaz as market president and Don Tackett as head of lending.

Diaz joins Peoples Bank from First Security Bank in Benton where he was a commercial lender.

"Benton is flourishing with an expanding array of local businesses and an outstanding quality of life for the individuals and families in Benton and Saline County," Diaz said.

Besides its headquarters in Sheridan, Peoples Bank has a full-service branch in at 20409 Arch St. Pike in the East End community.

-- Andrew Moreau

2022 pay $7.4M for Dillard's chief

Dillard's Inc.'s chief executive earned $7.4 million in fiscal 2022, according to a government filing.

The Little Rock-based department store chain filed its annual proxy statement on Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the report, Dillard's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William Dillard II earned a base salary of $1.12 million, plus $719,028 in stock awards. The $7.4 million total was about 667 times the median salary of a Dillard's store employee, the company said in a disclosure required by law.

Company President Alex Dillard also made $7.4 million.

Executive vice presidents Mike Dillard and Drue Matheny earned $3.26 million and $3.24 million, respectively.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette follows a formula developed by The Associated Press that reflects amounts identified in proxy statements that are actually paid to executives. It excludes changes in pension value and deferred compensation earnings.

Dillard's shares fell 2.7% Wednesday to close at $295.25. The shares have traded between $193 and $417.86 in the last 52 weeks.

-- Serenah McKay

State Index drops 5.22 points to 749.77

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 749.77, down 5.22 points.

"Equities opened higher following March CPI data reported before the market opening but lost ground through the day to close lower as the communication services and consumer discretionary sectors underperformed with the S&P 500 facing resistance above the 4100 level," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Murphy USA shares rose 1.3% to lead the index.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.