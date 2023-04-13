North Carolina man gets same 15-year child enticement sentence that appeals court rejected

A North Carolina man whose 15-year sentence for enticement of a minor was overturned by the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was resentenced Wednesday to the same 15-year sentence.

Jonathan Berrier, 55, of Lexington, N.C., was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2020 by U.S. District Judge Brian Miller. Berrier had pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor on Sept. 25, 2020. He appealed his sentence to the Eighth Circuit, arguing that the 15-year sentence -- five years over the minimum 10-year sentence in the federal statutes and 59 months more than the upper guideline range of 121 months -- was unjustified. In March 2022, a three-judge panel ordered the case remanded back to Miller for resentencing.

In its decision, the panel wrote that critical facts outlined in a revised pre-sentencing report were denied by Berrier and were not backed up with evidence or testimony at Berrier's sentencing hearing.

According to court records, on April 3, 2017, a man contacted the FBI Little Rock Field Office to report that his 13-year-old granddaughter was being enticed into sexual activity by a man in North Carolina. Records also showed that in mid-April and early May of 2017, the girl received two packages from Lexington, N.C., containing multiple items including candy, money, a Winnie-the-Pooh bear and two cell phones, one of which had been activated. Both packages were turned over to the FBI.

On Wednesday, the girl's grandfather testified that his suspicions were raised when he walked past his granddaughter while she was on the phone and overheard her say, "Oh, you're 37 years old."

"I immediately thought, well, that's not appropriate," the grandfather said. "Over a period of time that she would talk to this person, I would listen on an extension and I would take notes."

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is not identifying the grandfather in order to protect the identity of the victim, who was a minor at the time the crime was committed.

Berrier's attorney, John Barttelt of Hardy, raised a number of objections during the hearing, including an objection to the grandfather's testimony, saying he was not told of the testimony until just prior to the hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ray White walked the grandfather through a rough timeline of events, which the grandfather said he believed began when his granddaughter was 13. Barttelt tried to discredit the testimony, saying that without knowing for certain when the conversations outlined in the notes took place, the notes were of little to no evidentiary value. Miller disagreed and allowed the notes to be entered into evidence.

The grandfather testified that on all the occasions he overheard his granddaughter talking on the phone, "it was always the same person, always the same voice," and he said later that during an early hearing conducted by video, he recognized the voice when Berrier spoke.

He testified that all of his notes, taken over a period of several weeks, were taken contemporaneously and that he didn't go back to them to add information later.

"I wrote down what I was hearing at the time," he said.

Following the grandfather's testimony, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant asked Miller to reimpose Berrier's 15-year sentence, saying the evidence of his guilt had been substantiated.

At that point, Barttelt began attacking the plea agreement itself, suggesting that prosecutors had breached the agreement when they asked for an upward variance.

"Plea agreements are extremely important here in federal court," he said. "They are almost sacred contracts to defendants when they sign them. They have the right to rely on them."

But Miller said information uncovered during the process of preparing the pre-sentencing report sometimes leads to higher sentencing guideline ranges or to prosecutors asking for upward variances due to conduct that was unknown at the time of the plea agreement.

"This is one of those strange cases," Miller said. "There are times we come in this courtroom and the government will tell me, 'Judge, we agree with the guideline range.' And I will tell the government that I totally disagree. Sometimes I say I think it should be lower and sometimes I tell the government, 'I totally disagree with you, I can't give this person a guideline sentence because this person deserves much more time than what you're agreeing to."

Miller said those times are rare by necessity because otherwise defendants would lose faith in the plea agreement process and insist on going to trial.

"Why enter a plea if we don't have any idea what that crazy judge is going to do?" Miller said. "If you already know the judge is going to give you the statutory max on everything, why enter a plea deal? So there has to be some amount of certainty between the defendant and the government."

Miller pointed out a section in the Eighth Circuit decision in which the panel quoted him during the sentencing hearing talking about his justification for the enhanced sentence based on the age disparity between the defendant and the victim. At that point, Miller's voice raised as he said, "That sentiment still stands."

"I've got a 50-something-year-old man having sex with a 13-year-old girl and I'm reading these notes," Miller said, then in a near shout, "I'm sitting here thinking about going higher the more I listen to this testimony because it's wrong! ... So make your record but I don't see this case going in the other direction."

Miller said that Berrier had testified in an earlier hearing that he had driven from North Carolina to investigate the girl's situation because he said he feared she was in danger.

"None of that makes sense," Miller thundered. "It's all a lie ... The Eighth Circuit might reverse me on all of this and send it back down here and I would ask one of them on the panel to come down here and sit in this seat and look at these people in their faces and try this case for me."

Calming down, Miller told Barttelt to continue.

"You might win this on appeal," he said to Barttelt. "You might get a new trial. But I can't in good conscience look at what I've seen here and say that Mr. Berrier didn't have a fair plea hearing, that he didn't know what he was walking into."

Miller denied Berrier's motion to withdraw his guilty plea and resentenced him to 15 years in prison.

"That's an appropriate sentence for the record I have in front of me," Miller said. "I hope this holds but if it doesn't we'll come back and do it again."

At that, Berrier said that Miller should never have gotten the case back on remand.

"This never should have come back to you," he said. "This should be in front of a new judge."

"If the Eighth Circuit reverses this you're going to get your wish," Miller said. "I'm going to give it to somebody else."