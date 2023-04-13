Oaklawn barn fire investigated

HOT SPRINGS -- No foul play is suspected in a Tuesday night fire that destroyed the north end of the Wild Again barn at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, Hot Springs Fire Chief Ed Davis said Wednesday.

No people or horses were injured in the blaze, which was contained to the second-floor tack room, Davis said.

"At 6:32 p.m. we were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 2705 Central Ave., Oaklawn Racing Resort," he said.

"Firefighters arrived on scene at 6:37 p.m., and they found fire showing out of the end of a barn.

"After arriving on scene, they began evacuating the barn and instructed the personnel associated with the care of the horses to begin removing the horses. Firefighters then began to find the stairway and began to fight the fire," Davis said.

While the cause of the fire was determined not to be foul play, Davis said it is still under investigation.

"The fire marshals found nothing that would indicate that foul play was involved," he said.

Four engines and one truck responded to the fire along with Fire Department administration, Davis said, for a total of 18 personnel on the scene. The last unit cleared the scene at 8:47 p.m.

The horses located in the barn, along with any people who worked with them, were relocated to nearby barns for the remainder of the season, a news release from the racetrack said. The racing season ends Saturday, May 6.

"A huge thank you to the Hot Springs Fire Department, Hot Springs Police Department, Garland County Sheriff's Department, the horsemen, and the Oaklawn team members for their quick response and diligence in ensuring all horses were safe and sound and no other barns were affected," the release said.