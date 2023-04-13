BASEBALL

Seager out four weeks

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will miss at least four weeks after being placed on the injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain after getting hurt running the bases. General Manager Chris Young said Seager had an MRI that showed a Grade 2 strain. Seager, who got hurt in the fifth inning of Tuesday night's game against Kansas City, spent nearly a month on the IL with a left hamstring strain during the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Seager went on the 10-day IL, the Rangers activated switch-hitting center fielder Leody Taveras from that list. Taveras, who was set to return from his rehab assignment sometime this week, began the season on the IL because of a left oblique strain sustained during batting practice early in spring training.

Umpire hospitalized

Umpire Larry Vanover was hospitalized overnight after being hit in the head with a relay throw on Wednesday in a "scary" moment during the New York Yankees game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vanover is being evaluated for a concussion and other injuries at the Cleveland Clinic, where he was taken shortly after a routine play turned into something more. The 67-year-old Vanover, who was working second base, was knocked down on the infield grass by the throw from Guardians All-Star second baseman Andres Gimenez, who wheeled and fired toward the plate. He accidentally hit Vanover, positioned between second and the mound, on the left side of his head. Major League Baseball said Vanover is being checked for a head injury "and other potential medical issues. The timeline on his return is to be determined." Vanover will have to pass any concussion protocols before returning to the field. He was scheduled to work in Cincinnati today.

Rockies' RHP goes on IL

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with inflammation in his right forearm. Marquez left his start Monday night against St. Louis after experiencing tightness in the middle of his forearm while warming up for the sixth inning. He is 2-1 this season with a 4.41 ERA. The 28-year-old Marquez had discomfort in his elbow in 2019 that led to the Rockies shutting him down in August. He said Monday night this was nothing like that pain. Marquez has 979 career strikeouts with the Rockies. He is six away from tying Jorge De La Rosa for the most in team history.

Cubs, Happ reach deal

All-Star outfielder Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs agreed Wednesday to a $61 million, three-year contract covering 2024-26. Happ agreed in January to a $10.85 million, one-year contract. His new deal calls for a $3 million signing bonus payable June 1 and salaries of $20 million in both 2025 and 2026, and $18 million in 2027. He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips. The 28-year-old would have been eligible for free agency after this year's World Series.

BASKETBALL

LSU's 'Big Daddy' dies

Wayne "Big Daddy" Sims, who played in four NCAA Tournaments with LSU from 1987-1991, died Wednesday at age 54. LSU's athletic department confirmed Sims' death. No cause of death was immediately disclosed. Sims' coach at LSU was Dale Brown, and his teammates included Shaquille O'Neal, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Vernel Singleton. During Sims' senior season, LSU won the SEC championship. Wayne's son Wayde, also played for two seasons for the Tigers before he was fatally shot during an off-campus altercation on the eve of LSU's first scheduled practice before the 2018-19 season. Wayne Sims, listed at 6-7, 247 pounds during his playing days, appeared in 117 games for LSU, starting 74, and scoring 1,107 career points and grabbing 603 rebounds. He is one of 21 LSU players to reach 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds, and one of nine players in program history to appear in four NCAA Tournaments.

FOOTBALL

Browns DT arrested

Cleveland Browns second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor assault charge earlier this week for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating. According to Harris County court records, Winfrey was arrested at 7 p.m. Monday and charged with one count of assault. He was freed on $1,000 bond and told not to have contact with the complainant. The official complaint said that Winfrey "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly" caused bodily injury to the woman by grabbing and pulling her with his hand. Due to the relationship, the charge was classified as an "assault of a family member." A fourth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2022, Winfrey was disciplined at least twice by the team last season for immature behavior. He played in 13 games, recording 22 tackles.

TENNIS

Ruud extends clay streak

Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud extended his winning streak on clay to nine matches to reach the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday. The 2022 French Open runner-up was made to work hard by Botic van de Zandschulp in his opening match at the Country Club before winning 7-5, 7-6 (1) on the slow surface. Ruud has won the past two clay events he has played, in Gstaad last July and in Estoril last week. Ruud, who saved one set point in the second set, will next be up against Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated 14th-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2.

MOTOR SPORTS

Elliott set to return

Chase Elliott will return to racing this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after he missed the last six NASCAR Cup races with a broken left leg. The 27-year-old Elliott was injured in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. The 2020 Cup Series champion rehabilitated in Colorado before returning to his home in Dawsonville, Ga., in late March to continue physical therapy. The Hendrick Motorsports driver tested this week in the Chevrolet Driver-in-the-Loop simulator in Concord, N.C., before making the final decision to return at Martinsville.