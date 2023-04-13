Officials OK money to design emergency operations center Washington County to use federal covid-relief funds

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Tuesday endorsed spending $1 million on design work for a new emergency operations center.

The Quorum Court's Finance & Budget Committee voted unanimously to appropriate the funds from the county's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"It's time for Washington County to put those people into one facility," Justice of the Peace Willie Leming said of the planned emergency operations center. "They've been bouncing around from place to place."

The department's offices are currently housed in space made available by the Arkansas Fire Training Academy at its training facility in Lincoln. Prior to that, the offices were in downtown Fayetteville at 105 N. Mill Ave. in what is now the Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit. Once it was decided the stabilization unit would be in that building, emergency services was moved to the County Annex building for a brief time in early 2019. That building was then designated as the location for a new circuit judge's offices and courtroom, and emergency services moved to Lincoln in November 2020.

County Judge Patrick Deakins said the county has selected a location near the county's Road Department on the "South Campus" located on South Brink Drive. Deakins said the proximity to the Road Department, which can provide "men and machines" in the event of an emergency, along with the availability of space on county-owned property were important factors.

Deakins said some talks were held with Fayetteville officials about a cooperative effort, but he thought the project could be completed in less time as a county-only project.

Justice of the Peace Beth Coger asked Deakins if the county has any idea of the total cost of the build and Deakins said "any number at this point will be a guess."

"This will give us a much more exact number," Deakins said.

Deakins has said he thinks the county can build the emergency operations center using federal American Rescue Plan Act money. As of April 6 the county has obligated about $40.7 million of the $46.5 million it received in federal relief money, according to information from Washington County Treasurer Bobby Hill.

The money obligated includes about $8.3 million for premium pay for county employees who worked through the covid-19 pandemic, about $5.4 million for self-contained breathing apparatuses for the county's rural fire departments, $1.1 million for Central Emergency Medical Services, about $1.1 million for remodeling work and new consoles for the emergency dispatch center, and $750,000 for new HVAC units and security cameras and software for the jail.

The county has also directly appropriated about $8.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for a covid-related expansion of the jail. An additional $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds designated as revenue replacement money has also been earmarked for the jail expansion project.

The justices of the peace are set to consider requests for the federal money from nonprofit groups in the county when the Quorum Court's County Services Committee meets May 1.

The county announced at the end of August it would set aside about $2.3 million for local nonprofit organizations. The county accepted applications through Oct. 31.

The county received 46 applications sent to the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in Harrison to be reviewed to determine whether they met the federal guidelines and the county's criteria. The district found 11 applications met the guidelines.