100 years ago

April 13, 1923

The ad carnival conducted by the Business and Professional Woman's Club of Little Rock will open at the Hotel Marion at 7 o'clock tonight, and will continue into tomorrow night. There will be 40 exhibit booths and carnival features in addition. Music by a fine orchestra is promised, with dancing for those who enjoy it. The club also has arranged some interesting side shows, it is announced, among them the first personal appearance in America of King Tut.

50 years ago

April 13, 1973

Those few men who still believe that women's primary worries are centered in the kitchen should be advised that it just isn't so. A least the results of a "Women's Worry inventory" taken Thursday at the Woman's Worry Clinic held at the Community Mental Health Center revealed that none of the 122 respondents listed "housewifery" as their number one concern, and only four worried about it at all.

25 years ago

April 13, 1998

As people gathered early Sunday along the Arkansas River to celebrate one of Christianity's most sacred days, a full moon was still visible on the western horizon. But the sun soon brightened the cloudless, gray-blue sky and took the edge from the morning chill. The first worshippers trickled in shortly before 6 a.m. Within an hour, one of the biggest crowds in the 10-year history of Little Rock's Community Easter Sunrise Service, estimated by organizers at nearly 10,000, had gathered at Riverfront Park to celebrate Jesus' resurrection. The service, sponsored by Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, not only appeared to have drawn more people than any in the past, organizer Skip Rutherford said, it also witnessed the best weather.

10 years ago

April 13, 2013

Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" will be read aloud at the Clinton Presidential Center on Tuesday as part of a worldwide celebration of the famed civil-rights document. The Clinton School of Public Service and the William J. Clinton Foundation will join participants around the world for a public reading of King's letter, which he wrote in 1963 after he was arrested for participating in the Birmingham Campaign, a nonviolent protest against racial segregation in the Alabama city. The letter reading will take place at noon in the Great Hall at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., in Little Rock.