Others say: Stand united on Taiwan

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who doesn’t always speak for America, did so with moral clarity when he met visiting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen last week along with a bipartisan group including the House’s No. 3 Democrat, Pete Aguilar, and praised “a successful democracy, thriving economy, and global leader in health and science.” Those words could’ve been spoken by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy’s longtime partisan combatant (and fellow Californian). Both know that Taiwan is so many things mainland China is not, chief among them a stalwart U.S. ally and a place where genuine freedom thrives.

It was little surprise to hear the harrumphing from Beijing, with threats of retaliation if McCarthy dared to meet with Tsai: “We firmly oppose this and will take resolute counter-measures,” said the spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office. He’s free to put those thoughts on TikTok and see if they go viral, but they’re not changing the position of what used to be called the Free World.

China’s objectives are transparent: to squeeze the life out of Hong Kong, turning what was a vibrant and creative global city into a docile piece of economic machinery, and dominate Taiwan—to become an unrivaled and consolidated power that brooks no dissent.



