Outdoors calendar

Calendar

APRIL

21 UAM chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Eli Huddleston (979) 476-1951 or eh044845@uamont.edu

22 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Little River County Fairgrounds, Foreman. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

MAY

4 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

12 Fayetteville chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club. Will Ginger (479) 422-8615 or william.ginger@ml.com

20 Nashville chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Old Brookshire's building. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

JUNE

8 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Tin Cup Golf Tournament. Pine Bluff Country Club. (501) 47-6874 or tyler@agff.org