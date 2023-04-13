Planned burns bring smoky skies to Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Smoke from several planned burns Tuesday covered much of Northwest Arkansas -- and more burns are planned.

National forest fire managers are doing burns in areas across the Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis national forests, according to U.S. Forest Service officials. The purposes of the burns are to reestablish fire's natural role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.

Burns Tuesday were in Crawford, Garland, Newton, Pope, Scott and Stone counties in Arkansas and McCurtain County in Oklahoma. The burn in Crawford County was almost 3,000 acres.

On Wednesday morning, Forest Service officials listed Northwest Arkansas as having moderate risk of small particulate matter in the air. Unusually sensitive people are urged to reduce outdoor activity and go inside if symptoms persist.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, air quality was considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

People with asthma or restrictive lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should stay mindful of the smoky conditions outside, said Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville's public health officer. Northwest Arkansas residents have higher rates of COPD than many other regions in the country, and large amounts of smoke can trigger symptoms, she said.

Anyone with those conditions who experiences difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or wheezing should go indoors with windows closed, Sharkey said. Routine relief measures such as using albuterol or corticosteroid inhalers should do the trick, but if not, the person should seek medical attention, she said.

"People aren't great about listening to their bodies most of the time. But when you're having difficulty breathing, you're going to notice," Sharkey said. "Your body is going to tell you that you need to stop what you're doing and get some help or find some relief."

Wednesday's burns were planned for Polk, Madison, Scott, Johnson, Yell, Baxter, Stone and Montgomery counties in Arkansas and McCurtain County in Oklahoma.

Many requirements must be met before a prescribed fire can take place, according to the Forest Service. The days chosen include a combination of the correct humidity, wind speed and direction, temperature, fuel moisture and atmospheric conditions.