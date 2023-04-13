Pregnancy the time to give up smoking

Pregnancy is a critical time for both the mother and her developing child, and it is essential that women take extra care of their bodies during this period. Unfortunately, despite the well-documented risks, smoking during pregnancy remains a significant problem, particularly among Black and Hispanic women. This underscores the need for targeted efforts to combat this dangerous trend. Simply put -- it's dangerous to smoke while pregnant. The nicotine and other chemicals in tobacco can reduce the amount of oxygen that the baby receives, leading to serious health problems such as low birth weight, premature birth, and sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS.

In addition, smoking during pregnancy increases the risk of several health conditions for the mother, including complications during delivery and postpartum depression. However, many women continue to smoke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates of tobacco use before and during pregnancy showed one in 14 women who gave birth in the United States reported smoking during pregnancy, and they're highest among minority women. The reasons for this disparity are complex and multifaceted. Research has shown that factors such as stress, poverty, and limited access to health care can contribute to higher rates of tobacco use among Black women. Also, the tobacco industry has a long history of targeting communities of color with aggressive marketing campaigns, making it more difficult for Black women to quit smoking.

But, together with policy makers, physicians, community, and expectant mothers, we can take a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of this problem -- through better access to high-quality health care, including prenatal care, and resources to help women quit smoking.

First and foremost, it is essential to ensure that all women have access to prenatal care. It can help identify and address any health issues early on. Women who receive prenatal care are more likely to quit smoking and make other positive lifestyle changes during pregnancy. And the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that health care providers screen all pregnant women for tobacco use and provide counseling and nicotine replacement therapy as needed. Besides prenatal care, it's critical to provide resources and support to help pregnant women quit smoking. This can include access to nicotine replacement therapy, counseling, and other evidence-based interventions. Through the Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office, we provide grant funding annually to assist organizations in meeting the specific needs of Black and Hispanic women in our state. It is also imperative that pregnant women who need help to quit know this number to call to find help: (800) 283-Well.

Finally, we must address the factors that contribute to higher rates of tobacco use among Black women. This includes addressing poverty, discrimination, and other social determinants of health that can make it more difficult for women to access health care and quit smoking. The American Lung Association has highlighted the need to address these factors in order to improve health outcomes for marginalized communities. Tobacco use during pregnancy is a serious public health issue that threatens the life and health of both the developing child and the mother. By providing access to comprehensive prenatal care, resources to help women quit smoking, and addressing the contributing factors to higher rates of tobacco use among minority women, we can help expectant mothers put down the cigarettes and increase the health and well-being of all mothers and their children across our state.

Marian Evans, DrPH, is the project coordinator for the Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.