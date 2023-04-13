PREP BASEBALL: Fayetteville uses shutout to even two-game series with Springdale Har-Ber

SPRINGDALE -- Fayetteville's scorer gave Jaison DeLamar a clutch two-out bloop double, while the Springdale Har-Ber scorer called the play a two-base error on its defense.

What mattered was the first-inning fly ball that fell into shallow right field allowed A.J. Duncan to score and gave Fayetteville the lead en route to a 7-0 victory over Har-Ber during the second game of their 6A-West Conference series Wednesday at Wildcat Field.

Duncan, a courtesy runner after Landon Schaefer was hit by a pitch, raced to third on Zach Adams' single to right and came home when DeLamar's hit dropped in the midst of three Wildcat defenders inside fair territory.

"Having that run in the first inning took the pressure off after getting beat [Tuesday]," Fayetteville coach Scott Gallagher said. "Scoring a run in the first made it like, 'OK, we're here and we're in this game.' It was a really big play.

"I know the wind was pushing the ball back fair. That ball is probably foul is the wind wasn't pushing it from right to left and keeps it in fair territory, and the ball drops. It was a benefit for us, and we ran hard to score a run."

It turned out to be the only run Schaefer needed as the sophomore right-hander blanked Har-Ber (14-6, 7-5) on five hits through 6 2/3 innings and struck out 11. Schaefer evened expressed the desire to finish the game as Gallagher walked to the mound following an infield fly for the second out of the seventh.

Schaefer, however, was close to the 110-pitch limit, and Fayetteville (13-5, 6-4) didn't want to take a chance. Cade Costello entered the game and picked up another infield fly to end the game and preserve the shutout.

"We had him under 110, but I wasn't going to tell him that," Gallagher said. "I wasn't going to take any chances with the pitch count in case they had him over 110. I was not going to lose a game because of pitch count.

"Every time they got guys on, he really bowed up and was able to get strikeouts or fly outs to keep them down. He's done that all year for us. If we've lost Game 1, he's been able to come back and shut them down in Game 2 and split the series. He's been rock-solid for us all year."

Fayetteville added three runs in the fourth without a base hit as the Bulldogs combined walks with a sacrifice bunt and either wild pitches or passed balls. Fayetteville capitalized on another Har-Ber miscue in the seventh as Duncan scored on Landon Holzhauer's RBI single, then Parker Wright's two-run home run over the left-field fence capped the scoring.