PREP ROUNDUP: Greenland sweeps twinbill; Moreton blasts three homers in DH sweep

BASEBALL

Greenland 19-16, Yellville-Summit 0-0

Carter Jackson threw a no-hitter and Kade Gobel had four hits and three RBI to lead Greenland past Yellville-Summit in the first game of a 2A-1 Conference doubleheader Tuesday at Greenland.

Jackson faced three batters over the minimum through five innings and struck out nine in an 83-pitch effort.

Gobel was a home run short of the cycle for the Pirates, who scored three runs in each of the first two innings and exploded for 12 runs in the third. Zach Holt added two hits and drove in a run while Andrew McArdle and Jack Stockton drove in two runs apiece.

Greenland then completed the sweep as Stockton belted a two-run home run while three other Pirates each drove in a pair of runs.

Greenland (14-4, 9-1) scored at least two runs in each of the four innings played, including a seven-run outburst in the second. Stockton closed out the Pirates' scoring with his blast in the fourth.

Brayton Roberts and Zach Holt then combined on the one-hit shutout as Roberts struck out eight in three innings.

Elkins 22-10, Lincoln 1-1

Aden Williams had three hits, including a three-run home run, and finished with six RBI to pace Elkins to a win over Lincoln in the first game of a 3A-1 Conference doubleheader.

Williams finished a triple short of the cycle, starting with an RBI single in a six-run first for the Elks. His home run started a seven-run third, and he added an RBI double in the fourth.

Landon Haney had three hits and two RBI, while three other Elkins players added a pair of hits in a 15-hit attack. Joven Bell and Austan Cotner, meanwhile, combined to hold Lincoln to just four hits with nine strikeouts.

Elkins then completed the sweep as Bell and Kayson Drummond each had a pair of hits and two RBI to lead the Elks. Elkins (16-2, 10-0) scored four runs in the second, then blew the game open with five runs in the sixth.

Dizzy Dean and Caleb Hankins then combined to limit Lincoln to just three hits with 12 strikeouts.

Van Buren 12-8, Alma 2-6

Peyton Pschier had three hits and drove in two runs as Van Buren outlasted Alma and completed a 5A-West Conference doubleheader sweep of the Airedales.

Pschier drove in the Pointers' first run with a first-inning RBI single, then added another RBI single in the sixth. Van Buren enjoyed a 5-0 lead after five innings, then added three more in the sixth after Alma had scored three runs in the top half of that inning.

Caleb Adams also drove in two runs for the Pointers. Nathan Machen had two hits and two RBI for Alma, while Noah Likens added two hits and Easton Daily drove in two more runs.

Pschier had four hits, all singles, and drove in three runs in the first game as Van Buren pulled away with six runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Pschier had an RBI single in the fourth, another RBI single in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

Weston Wilcox added two hits and two RBI for Van Buren, which combined 11 hits with five Alma errors to pull away. Presley Nichols and Clark Seeger each had two RBI for the Pointers.

Greenwood 12-2, Siloam Springs 0-0

After being held scoreless for the first three innings, Greenwood erupted for 12 runs combined in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to shutout Siloam Springs 12-0 in six innings in Game 1 of a 5A-West Conference baseball doubleheader on Tuesday at James Butts Baseball Park in Siloam Springs.

The Bulldogs (12-5, 8-0) completed the sweep with a 2-0 win in the nightcap.

Dawson Holt, Harrison Adams, Grant Karnes, Aiden Kennon and Austin Mitchell each had two hits for Greenwood in the first game.

Weston Pschier had three RBI, while Kennon, Braden Skaggs and Brady Pettirgrew each had two RBI. Karnes scored three runs, while Holt, Adams, Pettigrew and Mitchell each scored two runs.

Kennon went the distance on the mound with five strikeouts and four walks.

Spencer Stephenson went four innings for Siloam Springs, including three scoreless to start the game. Andrew Elkins, Jacob Davis and Jack O'Brien also saw time on the mound for the Panthers.

Jackson Still, Andrew Pilcher, Nolan Wills, Nick Driscoll and Alec Pearson each had base hits for Siloam Springs (2-12-1, 0-8).

Greenwood scored single runs in the second and fifth innings to account for all the offense in Game 2.

Holt, Adams and Skaggs each had base hits for Greenwood, while Holt and Pettigrew each scored runs.

Karnes went the distance on the mound with 10 strikeouts and three hits and one walk allowed.

Pilcher had eight strikeouts, four walks and three hits allowed in five innings for Siloam Springs, while Jonathan Hyde had one strikeout in two hitless innings.

Driscoll, Fain and Pearson each had base hits for Siloam Springs.

Gravette 6, Berryville 5

Cyric Day's seventh-inning sacrifice fly allowed Isaiah Larson to race home with the winning run as Gravitate edged Berryville and remained in a tie for first place in the 4A-1 Conference standings.

Larson had singled, then second and third before Day lofted his fly ball to right field.

The Lions (9-5, 4-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game after Berryville had scored three runs in the first and two more in the top of the fifth. Larson drove in a run with a single, and Kyle Murphy's two-run single tied the game.

Huntsville 6, Gentry 3

Sawyer Owens had two hits and drove in a pair of runs to lead Huntsville past Gentry during a 4A-1 Conference game at Gentry.

The Eagles jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, then added solo tallies in the sixth and seventh innings after Gentry had cut it to a 4-3 game. Amos Mayes also had two hits for Huntsville, while Kaden Evans drove in two runs.

Prairie Grove 11, Pea Ridge 6

Prairie Grove scored eight runs in its final two innings and put away Pea Ridge for a 4A-1 Conference victory at Pea Ridge.

The Tigers held a 3-2 lead after five innings, then scored three runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh. Ryder Orr had two hits and drove in three runs, while Tate Benoit added two hits and drove in two runs.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln 13-20, Elkins 2-0

The Lady Wolves completed a 3A-1 Conference sweep on Tuesday behind the hitting of Brinkley Moreton, who cracked three home runs in the doubleheader.

Moreton pitched a no-hitter in the opener with 14 strikeouts and belted a home run to pace Lincoln's offense.

Kristen Rhine was also a huge part of the run production with a bases-clearing triple.

In the second game, Amber Bryant allowed four hits and struck out 10 in the complete-game shutout.

Moreton blasted two home runs and a double and drove in four runs. Ryleigh Landrum was 4-for-4 with a triple, and Lily Riherd added a double. Rhine had three RBI.

Mansfield 6, Booneville 2

Alyson Edwards was dominant in the circle and belted a pair of doubles to lead the Lady Tigers to a conference win Tuesday.

Mansfield (16-3) grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and added three more runs in the fifth to go up 5-0. That was more than enough for Edwards who struck out 11 in the complete-game win.

Brooklyn Adams and Kaylee Ward had two hits and two RBI each for Mansfield.

Layla Byrum was 2-for-4 for Booneville (10-8) and Lexi Franklin added an RBI triple. Franklin took the loss in the circle and had 10 strikeouts.

Greenwood 16-17, Siloam Springs 1-0

The Lady Bulldogs swept a 5A-West doubleheader on Tuesday, outscoring Siloam Springs 33-1.

In the opener, Greenwood (13-6) led just 2-1 before plating 10 runs in the top of the third inning and four more in the fourth for the run-rule win.

Tori Howard, who earned the win in the circle, reached base four times. Rylee Cowart, Bri Taylor and Morgan Coryell all drove in two runs each for Greenwood.

In the second game, Haley McAdams allowed three hits and struck out nine in the shutout win.

Piper Pitts was 3-for-3 and Shaylyn Morse and Coryell each drove in three runs.

Hackett 4, Prairie Grove 1

The Lady Hornets scored two runs in the first and second innings to give starter Makenzie Freeman all the run support she needed in a nonconference win Tuesday.

Freeman allowed four hits over seven innings and struck out nine for Hackett (12-3).

Michaelyn Freeman set the tone atop the Lady Hornets' lineup, going 2-for-3 with a double. Taylor Nichols added a two-run double and Kyleigh Hill and Olivia Bouse had two hits each.

Jill Emerson had a double for Prairie Grove (11-7).

Harrison 12-16, Greenbrier 2-14

The Lady Goblins secured a 5A-West sweep on Tuesday by turning up the offense.

In the opener, Harrison belted 14 hits with Eliana Warner providing most of the damage with a grand slam. Daizie Riggs and Claire Cecil drove in two runs each to back Ryleigh Keele in the circle. Keele allowed five hits and struck out nine for Harrison.

The second game was a wild double-figure slugfest with Harrison (16-4) scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim the win.

Keele blasted a home run, two doubles and drove in seven runs for the Lady Goblins, and Cecil had four hits, including a triple and three RBI. Warner had three hits.

Gravette 15, Berryville 0

An eight-run first inning was plenty for the Lady Lions in a 4A-1 Conference shutout Tuesday.

Sydney Kildow earned the win in the circle in the three-inning game, allowing just one hit with six strikeouts.

Gravette (12-2) got a big day from Laney Chilton, who was 2-for-2 with a home run, triple and four RBI in the win. Kelsey Pembleton was 2-for-3 with two triples and Trinity Burnett was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

HARRISON 7, GREENWOOD 1

Harrison raced to a 5-0 halftime lead while posting a 5A-West Conference victory over Greenwood.

Clare Barger had two goals and an assist to lead the Lady Goblins (10-3-1, 7-1-0). Eliza Barger, Rylee Meyers, Marisol Hernandez, Mia Barnett, and Liani Cash also scored for Harrison.

Defensively, Harrison limited Greenwood to one score and four shots on goal.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 7, BERRYVILLE 0

Gabby Bradshaw scored three goals during a 7-0 rout for Shiloh Christian over Berryville.

Bella Bonanno had a goal and four assists for the Lady Saints, who also received goals from Caroline Hill, Avery Beers, and Blaire Fett.

ROGERS 4, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 0

Anakaren Moran and Grace Nowlin had two goals apiece for Rogers in its shutout win over Har-Ber.

Aubrey Holloway, Taylor Chrisman and Nowlin added assists for the Lady Mounties.

FAYETTEVILLE 4, SILOAM SPRINGS 0

Lauren Magre scored a pair of first-half goals to lead Fayetteville to a shutout at Siloam Springs on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Janie Kramer had a goal and assist for the Lady Purple'Dogs (11-0), while Kara Whitson also had a goal.

Siloam Springs fell to 8-3-2 overall with the loss.