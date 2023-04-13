Proposed rule seeks to protect women traveling for abortion

A newly proposed federal rule that would bar health care organizations from sharing medical records with authorities investigating legal abortions would help bolster assurances against prosecution for Arkansans seeking out-of-state reproductive care, a legal expert said Wednesday.

Jill Wieber Lens, a professor and associate dean at the University of Arkansas School of Law, said the proposal advanced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday could help provide peace of mind for mothers seeking abortions and health care providers who legally provide abortions in other states.

Under Arkansas law, abortions are banned except to save the life of a mother in a medical emergency.

While it is legal to travel out of state to receive abortions, Lens said this doesn't mean an Arkansas prosecutor won't at some point attempt to bring charges against an Arkansan who seeks an abortion in another part of the country.

Lens was unaware of prosecutors bringing any such cases in Arkansas or elsewhere but said that since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion in June, "things that didn't seem possible are now happening."

"I have little doubt we will see a prosecutor try to do this. It's just a matter of when," she said.

Matt Durrett, president of the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association, said a prosecutor would only open an investigation into an abortion if a person files a complaint with law enforcement.

Durrett, who is the prosecuting attorney for Washington and Madison counties, said it would be challenging for an attorney to bring charges against a woman who received an abortion out of state given the way state law is currently written.

"The whole point of the Arkansas statute is that state is not seeking to punish the woman but to punish the provider," he said during an interview Wednesday.

Durrett recognized, however, federal intervention could help Arkansas women seeking abortions feel safer.

When asked if a prosecutor could bring charges against a health care provider in another state who performs an abortion for an Arkansas woman, Durrett said, "I have no idea how in the world they could possibly do that." A health care provider operating in another state would clearly fall outside the jurisdiction of Arkansas prosecutors, he said.

"I would consider that irresponsible for a prosecutor to try and do that," Durrett said.

While Durrett had not had a chance to review the proposed rule, he said on its face it raised concerns for him about the federal government interfering in state investigations. He noted prosecutors regularly secure subpoenas and search warrants for medical information in cases involving negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated charges.

"Take abortion out of the equation," he said. "I have that concern about the proverbial slippery slope."

Ali Taylor, president of Arkansas Abortion Support Network, said Arkansas women who receive assistance from her organization, which helps pay for out-of-state abortions and travel expenses, primarily seek abortions in Illinois and Kansas. In some cases, however, the network has helped women travel farther afield to Colorado, New Mexico and the District of Columbia, she said.

Immediately following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last year, Taylor said her group had received questions on the legality of seeking abortion outside of Arkansas.

"I think the question is not as prevalent as before," she said Wednesday.

The proposed federal rule, Taylor said, would be especially helpful for protecting abortion access for Arkansans if state legislators passed new laws allowing a person who received an abortion to be prosecuted.

As of yet, such legislation has failed to garner broad support.

A bill filed in January that would have subjected mothers who receive abortions to criminal penalties stalled in committee. Rep. Richard Womack, R-Arkadelphia, said Wednesday he sponsored House Bill 1174 to provide equal protection for unborn children under the law.

Organizations both for and against abortions voiced opposition to the bill when it was filed, saying state laws should not criminalize women who receive abortions.

Womack acknowledged the bill failed to advance because of a lack of support. When asked if he would consider sponsoring a similar bill in future legislative sessions, he said he hoped to.

According to the state Department of Health, there were 3,133 abortions in Arkansas in 2021, compared with 4,033 in 2011 and 5,924 in 2001. Data on in-state abortions for 2022 and 2023 was not available as of Wednesday, said Danyelle McNeill, spokesperson for the department.

Information for this story was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.