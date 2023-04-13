As America becomes increasingly polarized, we find ourselves struggling to connect with our friends, family, co-workers, and loved ones.

Personally, I've found it difficult to communicate with my family members at Thanksgiving dinner, my friends on vacation, and other parents at sporting events. Whatever the topic or occasion, a divisive subject inevitably enters the conversation--someone running for office, gun violence, race, or a local school board issue, etc. And in those moments, we can find ourselves at the cross section of our sincerely held beliefs and our civility. How do we honor both?

To help find the answers to these questions, Renew America Together created the Civility Leadership Institute (CLI). This program provides participants with skills needed to create civil conversations, strategies for making a difference in their community, and best practices for finding common ground.

The work in this program is for everyday Americans who crave civil dialogue. As founder Gen. Wesley Clark says, "an army is built from the ground up, one troop at a time. And a civil society begins one conversation at a time."

A recent example of this comes from a previous CLI cohort member, the former mayor of Phoenix. He transitioned to the private sector after his time in public service. Although he had worked successfully in government, he sought out the CLI to further his understanding of other viewpoints. Upon completion of the course, he told us that the communication styles--and other tactics he learned during the program to help seek common understanding--led him to save a large economic development business deal for his company. He said without this program, it would have likely fallen through.

Renew America Together bridges the divisions in our nation by learning to appreciate a perspective different from our own. This is not an inherited trait. This can be taught, it can be practiced, and it does work.

The organization strives to create opportunities for people--from diverse backgrounds--to unite and foster productive dialogue and collaboration. The CLI is a cornerstone of the mission, offering a year-long program dedicated to nurturing leaders from around the country who will champion civility and unity in our nation.

Our past cohorts have brought together individuals from various walks of life, including educators, activists, entrepreneurs, and public servants. These individuals have gone on to create meaningful change within their communities, exemplifying the power of collaboration and respectful dialogue. Likewise, CLI gives participants the unique opportunity to develop relationships with individuals equally committed to building a more connected and harmonious society.

Throughout the program, participants attend workshops and discuss conflict resolution, communication, and community building with experts. The curriculum provides participants with valuable insights and practical tools to promote understanding and cooperation, regardless of political or ideological affiliations. Additionally, attendees collaborate on group projects that address local community challenges, putting their newfound skills into action.

CLI is an unparalleled opportunity to develop leadership skills and contribute to healing the divisions within our nation. By fostering understanding and respect, we can work together to create communities that value differing perspectives and appreciate the strength that arises from our collective experiences.

As the executive director of Renew America Together, I am excited to announce that applications for the third cohort of CLI are now open until May 1. I invite all Arkansans who are passionate about fostering a more civil, respectful, and united society to apply and become agents of change in their communities. I encourage individuals passionate about making a difference to take advantage of this exceptional opportunity.

Together, we can Renew America.

To learn more and apply for the third cohort of the Civility Leadership Institute, please visit our website at www.renewamericatogether.org/CLI before the May 1 deadline. Take your chance to be part of this transformative experience.

Mary-Lee Smith serves as the executive director of Renew America Together. A graduate of the University of Arkansas, she has held leadership roles in public policy and public relations in both the private and public sectors.