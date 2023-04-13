Saline County doctor in military insurance fraud case gets 8 1/2 years, fined $4.6M

A Saline County doctor indicted in 2020 on charges that he helped defraud the nation's military insurer out of millions of dollars was sentenced Wednesday to 102 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of more than $4.6 million.

Joe David May, also known as Jay May, had been found guilty of 22 counts after a six-day trial last June. May had faced charges including conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, violating the anti-kickback statute, lying to the FBI, falsifying records and aggravated identity theft.

May was accused of "rubber-stamping" 226 prescriptions for expensive compounded drugs that were billed to Tricare, the nation's military health insurer, in 2015 and 2016. Federal officials also accused him of lying to the FBI and of falsifying records to cover up his involvement when the scheme began to unravel.

In addition to the prison term and order of restitution, May was also ordered to serve three years on supervised release after he leaves prison. He was ordered to report to the designated Bureau of Prisons facility by 2 p.m. on June 12.



