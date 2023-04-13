Wednesday scores
Baseball
Dardanelle 18, Lamar 9
Episcopal Collegiate 13, Bigelow 2
Fayetteville 7, Springdale Har-Ber 0
Fort Smith Northside 6, Fort Smith Southside 5
Jessieville 16, Two Rivers 4
Lonoke 6, Pleasant Grove, Texas 4
Manila 6, Riverside 5
Parkers Chapel 12, Smackover 9
Poyen 9, Cutter-Morning Star 6
Subiaco Academy 19, Mountainburg 9
Softball
Carlisle 16, Barton 1
Corning 5, Harrisburg 0
Fouke 1, Genoa Central 0
Huntsville 17, Paris 6
Jessieville 16, Two Rivers 15
Maumelle 18-18, eStem 0-0
North Little Rock 18, Jonesboro 1
Prescott 10, Benton Harmony Grove 5
Quitman 2, South Side Bee Branch 1
Soccer
Boys
Bentonville 7, Fort Smith Southside 0
Eureka Springs 3, Thaden 0
North Little Rock 3, Jonesboro 2
Wynne 0, Joe T. Robinson, tie
Girls
Eureka Springs 1, Thaden 0
Joe T. Robinson 6, Wynne 0