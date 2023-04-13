Sections
by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:16 a.m.

Wednesday scores

Baseball

Dardanelle 18, Lamar 9

Episcopal Collegiate 13, Bigelow 2

Fayetteville 7, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Fort Smith Northside 6, Fort Smith Southside 5

Jessieville 16, Two Rivers 4

Lonoke 6, Pleasant Grove, Texas 4

Manila 6, Riverside 5

Parkers Chapel 12, Smackover 9

Poyen 9, Cutter-Morning Star 6

Subiaco Academy 19, Mountainburg 9

Softball

Carlisle 16, Barton 1

Corning 5, Harrisburg 0

Fouke 1, Genoa Central 0

Huntsville 17, Paris 6

Jessieville 16, Two Rivers 15

Maumelle 18-18, eStem 0-0

North Little Rock 18, Jonesboro 1

Prescott 10, Benton Harmony Grove 5

Quitman 2, South Side Bee Branch 1

Soccer

Boys

Bentonville 7, Fort Smith Southside 0

Eureka Springs 3, Thaden 0

North Little Rock 3, Jonesboro 2

Wynne 0, Joe T. Robinson, tie

Girls

Eureka Springs 1, Thaden 0

Joe T. Robinson 6, Wynne 0

