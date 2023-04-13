SEARK softball hopeful withdraws

Former Henderson State University Coach Beth Jackson pulled out of consideration for the softball opening at Southeast Arkansas College, Athletic Director Chad Kline confirmed.

Jackson was one of three finalists, along with University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff assistant Cecilia Kolesar and former Chipola College (Fla.) Coach Belinda Hendrix. Kolesar and Hendrix interviewed on campus Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and Jackson was scheduled to be on campus Wednesday.

Kline said earlier this week the plan is to hire both baseball and softball coaches as soon as possible. Both teams will begin competition in the 2023-24 school year.

SEARK's baseball and softball players will stay across from the college's Seabrook Activity Center in a former nursing home. A groundbreaking ceremony and reception to commence construction and renovation of the facility, which will be called The Reef, is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at 6811 S. Hazel St.