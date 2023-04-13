GOLF

UA women struggle at SEC Championships

The University of Arkansas women's team will face an uphill climb trying to make the match play portion of the SEC Championships after struggling in the opening round Wednesday.

The Razorbacks shot at 18-over 306 on the 6,301-yard Legacy Course at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., to land in last place in the 14-team field.

No. 19 Vanderbilt took the first-round lead with an even par round of 288, followed by No. 20 Florida, two shots behind at 2 over, No. 5 Mississippi State (4 over) and No. 3 LSU (4 over).

Nine other teams are squeezed between 5 over and 8 over. The Razorbacks are 10 shots behind 13th place Missouri.

Junior Miriam Ayora led the Razorbacks with a 3-over 75 that included an eagle on the 506-yard par-5 third hole, a birdie on No. 18, four bogeys and one double bogey.

Senior Kajal Mistry and freshman Meghan Royal both carded 4-over 76s, while senior Julia Gregg and freshman Reagan Zibilski were at 7 over.

The second round will tee off today at 8 a.m. and the field will be trimmed to eight teams for match play after the third round Friday.

BASKETBALL

ASU men sign Massachusetts transfer

For the second time in as many days, Arkansas State officially announced the addition of a Division I transfer to Bryan Hodgson's inaugural roster, signing Dyondre Dominguez, who spent the past three seasons at Massachusetts.

The 6-9 Dominguez averaged 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds over 63 games with the Minutemen, but during the 2022-23 season, he averaged just under 20 minutes per game -- the most in his Massachusetts career.

247Sports rated him as a 3-star prospect and the No. 7 player from Rhode Island in the Class of 2020.

TRACK & FIELD

ASU's Beauchamp, Broemmel grab Sun Belt honors

Arkansas State's Lauren Beauchamp and Rahel Broemmel were named the Sun Belt Conference's Women's Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, as announced by the league office Wednesday.

Broemmel ran a program-best time of 4 minutes, 22.23 seconds in the 1,500 meters last Friday at the Joe Walker Invitational in Oxford, Miss., the top time in the Sun Belt this season. She then ran 2:11.58 in the 800, finishing in seventh while posting the sixth-best time in ASU history.

Beauchamp cleared a season-best 12 feet, 10 1/4 inches in the pole vault at the same event, finishing sixth in the competition and ranking second-best in the Sun Belt this outdoor season.

UALR's McKnight, Ayiteyfio earn Ohio Valley honors

The Ohio Valley Conference named University of Arkansas-Little Rock athletes Troy McKnight and Gabby Ayiteyfio as the league's Male Track and Women's Co-Field Athletes of the Week, respectively.

McKnight won both the 100 and 200 meters at the Little Rock Invitational, becoming the first Ohio Valley sprinter in a decade to run sub-10.4 seconds in the 100 and sub-21.0 in the 200 in the same season.

Ayiteyfio grabbed silver in the high jump at the Little Rock Invitational with a career-best mark of 5 feet, 5 inches. She then won gold in the 400 relay and set a new personal best in the 200 with a time of 24.95 seconds, finishing fourth.

TENNIS

UA women's coach resigns

Cristina Sanchez-Quintanar resigned as the University of Arkansas women's tennis head coach last Thursday.

Assistant coach Tucker Clary served as the Razorbacks' acting head coach for a 4-2 victory over Alabama last Sunday and will continue in that role for the rest of the season.

Arkansas has a regular-season match remaining at Missouri on Friday. The Razorbacks (11-10, 5-7 SEC) will host the SEC Tournament beginning April 19.

Sanchez-Quintanar did not provide a reason for her departure in her resignation letter that was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. A university spokesman said her resignation was for personal reasons.

Sanchez-Quintanar, 34, was hired by Arkansas in June 2021 after serving five seasons as an assistant coach at Central Florida. She was the ITA national assistant coach of the year in 2019.

She was a three-sport athlete at Texas A&M from 2011-14. She won the SEC singles championship and was a double champion in 2013.

The Razorbacks were 26-20 overall and 13-11 in the SEC under Sanchez-Quintanar, and played in the NCAA Tournament last season.

ASU beats Lindenwood on road

Arkansas State beat its first Division I opponent this season, taking out Lindenwood 6-1 at the Lindenwood Tennis Courts in St. Charles, Mo., on Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Wolves grabbed the doubles point with 6-2 and 6-3 wins on Courts 1 and 2, respectively. ASU (2-14) added to its lead when Sarah Millard rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Straight-set victories by Sofia Vdovychenko and Anna Borovinskaya clinched the match, although Lindenwood (4-10) would win one of the other three singles matches.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services