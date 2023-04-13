Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

State takes over Marvell-Elaine school district

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 3:25 p.m.
In December 2022, Marvell-Elaine School Board President Clyde Williams (left), board member Justin Cox (middle) and Superintendent Katina Ray (right) participated in a session on the fate of the Marvell Elaine School District during a state Board of Education meeting. On Thursday, the state Education Board voted to take over the district. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday took control of the 306-student Marvell-Elaine School District and directed Education Secretary Jacob Oliva to explore entering into a "transformational contract" with a third party to operate it as permitted by a new state law.

The Arkansas LEARNS Act, or Act 237 of 2023, authorizes a school district that has a D or F rated school or is in need of Level 5 intensive support to be exempted from sanctions if the school board contracts with a charter school or another third party entity to operate a public school district transformation campus.

The tiny school district, which now has the highest expense per student in the state at more than $16,000 per student and the lowest overall student achievement rates, is in Level 5 of the state's accountability system. Both the Marvell-Elaine Elementary and High schools have state-applied F grades.

"We are blazing a new trail," Stacy Smith, state deputy education commissioner, told the state board, which met Thursday in the high school gymnasium in the Marvell-Elaine district. Almost two dozen members of the audience addressed the Education Board in support of preserving the Marvell-Elaine district.

As a result of the Education Board's votes on a series of motions:

• The Phillips County district will continue to exist but operate under state control with Oliva acting in lieu of the district's elected school board.

• The local school board will remain in an advisory capacity through the end of the current school year.

•Any proposed transformational contract — be it with a charter school, an education service cooperative or another organization — would ultimately go to the state Education Board for final approval,

The state Education Board had voted late last year to deny the Marvell-Elaine's request for a waiver of a state law that requires at least 350 students to operate a school system, setting the Phillips County system to be absorbed by one or more other school districts for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

On Thursday, Smith described the pros and cons of different annexation plans with surrounding districts, such as Barton, Helena-West Helena and Lee County. Smith and the state agency ultimately recommended the use of the transformational contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT