Tampa Bay starts 12-0, one shy of MLB record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays won their 12th consecutive game to start the season, one short of the major league record, as Randy Arozarena hit a three-run home run in a 9-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves both opened 13-0, tying for the best mark in big league history. Tampa Bay's 12-game winning streak matches the team record set in June 2004.

"It sounds amazing," Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt said.

Tampa Bay can equal the record today at home against the Red Sox, who have lost 12 road games in a row to the Rays.

Taj Bradley (1-0) won his major league debut for the Rays. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed 3 runs and struck out 8 over 5 innings.

"Taj did a great job," Bethancourt said. "I think he did amazing. I had fun. It was very enjoyable. He was everything I expected."

Bradley's victory came on his mother's birthday.

Arozarena made it 3-0 with an opposite-field home run off Chris Sale (1-1) in the first. Tampa Bay leads the majors with 30 home runs and has outscored opponents 92-27.

Rafael Devers, who had been hitless in 10 at-bats with six strikeouts in the series, pulled Boston to 8-7 on a three-run home run off Colin Poche in the seventh.

Arozarena's sacrifice fly made it 9-7 in the eighth.

ATHLETICS 8, ORIOLES 4 Brent Rooker hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Carlos Perez homered and had three hits to help Oakland snap its six-game losing streak with a victory over Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 4, TIGERS 3 (10) George Springer singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and Toronto rallied past Detroit, handing the Tigers their sixth consecutive defeat.

ROYALS 10, RANGERS 1 MJ Melendez drove in three runs to back another strong outing from Brad Keller (2-1), and Kansas City avoided a three-game sweep with a rout of Texas.

TWINS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Sonny Gray (2-0) threw five scoreless innings in a third consecutive strong start to open the season for Minnesota, outdueling Lucas Giolito to beat Chicago.

YANKEES 4, GUARDIANS 3 Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tiebreaking, two-out double in the ninth inning off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase as New York rallied for a victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, REDS 4 Eddie Rosario led off the eighth inning with a tie-breaking home run and Atlanta beat Cincinnati to sweep the three-game series and extend the Reds' frustrations in close games. The Reds fell to 0-5 in one-run games.

CARDINALS 7, ROCKIES 4 Nolan Gorman hit a late tiebreaking home run for the second consecutive day, lifting St. Louis over Colorado. Nolan Arenado hit his 139th home run at Coors Field and Tyler O'Neill got his first home run since opening day.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, BREWERS 3 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run home run for his first long ball with the Diamondbacks, rookie Drey Jameson pitched four scoreless innings and Arizona beat Milwaukee.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 2 (10) Bryan De La Cruz won the game with an RBI single in the 10th inning and Jorge Soler's tying home run in the eighth sparked Miami to take two of three from the NL champions.

METS 5, PADRES 2 Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso homered, David Robertson got four key outs and New York beat San Diego to take two of three from the Padres in a rematch of their playoff series last October.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 3, NATIONALS 2 Griffin Canning pitched five solid innings in his first big league appearance in 22 months, and rookie Logan O'Hoppe drove in the tiebreaking run for Los Angeles in a win over Washington.

ASTROS 7, PIRATES 0 Jose Urquidy (1-0) scattered two hits over six innings and rookie Corey Julks hit the first home run of his big league career as Houston shut out Pittsburgh.

MARINERS 5, CUBS 2 Logan Gilbert (1-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball, Teoscar Hernandez and Jarred Kelenic hit consecutive home runs in the eighth and Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Chicago.





