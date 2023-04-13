U.S. 6-months deficit runs $378B

The federal deficit widened during the first six months of the fiscal year, rising $378 billion in March compared to $192.6 billion in March 2022.

Federal revenues decreased by less than 1% from March compared to March 2022 while spending increased 36%; receipts were $313 billion and outlays were $691 billion in March, according to monthly budget figures released Wednesday by the Treasury Department.

"Nine months to a year ago, the deficit had been shrinking quite a bit," said Jeremy Horpedahl, an associate professor of economics at the University of Central Arkansas.

"We've now come back up and it's maybe at a steady state now of about $1.1 trillion over a 12-month period. Last summer, it seemed like deficits had been shrinking significantly but now they are kind of back to about what we would expect, at about a trillion dollars for a 12-month period."

During the first six months of the fiscal year, individual income tax collection was lower.

"Last year was still an unusual year for a lot of people [and there were a] lot of unusual tax credits that were temporarily put in during the pandemic, so I think comparing to 2022 is always a little strange to do and I think in 2023 we're going to see a little bit more return to normal in terms of tax filing," Horpedahl said.

The federal government reported a $308.2 billion surplus last April and Horpedahl said a surplus is also possible this April.

"April is usually the biggest month for collections. Last year was a little unusual for how high it was but I think once we get to April's report, we will see much higher collections in the past few months and most likely a surplus," Horpedahl said.

"People with refunds tend to file earlier, so we see those in February and March and then the people that owe are tending to pay more in April."

"In April you also have a deadline for people with estimated tax payments, for those that submit estimated tax payments every year on a quarterly basis, so really April is a month where we see most of those payments coming in and it really makes the numbers stand out," Horpedahl said.

One of the biggest drivers of debt so far this year is higher individual tax refunds as the Internal Revenue Service has worked through a substantial backlog of unprocessed tax returns submitted during the pandemic.

Horpedahl said last month that IRS agents have not been able to keep up because of the backlog, but Congress allocated money for the IRS to hire more agents over the next decade in the last omnibus spending bill. Horpedahl said last month backlogs could continue into next year as the IRS hires more staff, which means some people may get refunds later than expected.

"I think we're seeing less and less of that backlog," Horpedahl said Wednesday.

The national debt declined slightly from March to $31.4 trillion Tuesday.

That figure includes more than $6.8 trillion the government owes itself, including about $2.9 trillion borrowed from the Social Security Trust Fund, according to Treasury Department reports.