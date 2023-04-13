U.S. intelligence leak slighted

WASHINGTON -- Ukraine's leaders say they don't see a major U.S. intelligence leak as gravely damaging future offensives. A key reason: They have long held back on sharing their most sensitive operational information, doubting Washington's ability to keep their secrets safe.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials said this week that only Ukrainians know some battle plans and other operational information, not the Americans, their most important ally. That means the leak of secret military documents, including some assessing Ukraine's battlefield strengths and weaknesses against Russia, may not have been enough -- so far -- to change the course of the war.

"If military operations are planned, then only a very narrow circle of people know about the planning of the special operation," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Wednesday on Ukrainian television. "The risk of leaks is very minimal" for the most important war matters.

Still, the U.S. sees the leaks as grave. The documents include previously unreported sensitive disclosures about Ukraine, South Korea, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and others. Senior Biden administration officials are working to stop the flow of classified information onto social media and websites and head off any lasting damage to relationships with allies and strategic partners.

And more damaging material could still surface. Leaked documents are continuing to appear online, and future revelations may be more detrimental to Ukraine than the ones that have been publicized so far.

Meanwhile, Russia is making clear that it is avidly studying each spilled secret. "Quite interesting," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the leaks.

Still, online Russian-language discussions groups showed Russian military bloggers arguing over whether the leaks themselves are U.S. disinformation, intended to mislead Russia by creating an impression that Ukraine's military is vulnerable.

Ukrainian officials and ordinary Ukrainians have made clear they could afford no open split over the leaks with the United States, which has given Ukraine more than $100 billion in military and civilian support.

"It is a pity that such things happen," said one woman, Nataliia Maltseva, in Kyiv where many people said their thoughts were on matters other than the U.S. intelligence breach.

But "I trust Joe Biden, I know that he is an experienced person who loves Ukraine. I am sure that everything will only get better," Maltseva said Wednesday.

Secrecy in one vital area, Ukraine's plans for any coming offenses to repel Russian forces, remains unbreached, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Washington on Tuesday after speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart.

"They have a great plan ... but only President Zelenskyy and his leadership really know the full details of that plan," the U.S. defense chief said.

Ukrainian civilian and military chiefs -- speaking in European and North American capitals on their continual tours to round up the Western arms and cash to keep Ukraine's fight going -- responded to questions about whether the leaks would harm relations with the United States by saying that unity among allies was one of Ukraine's most vital war needs.

The details disclosed "are not pleasant to hear," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told reporters in Madrid on Wednesday.

"There is a lot of information that is not true," Reznikov added, without elaborating. "And the true information has already lost its relevance."

He called the leaks a purposeful information operation, benefiting Russia, with an aim "to lower the level of trust between the allies."

GRAPHIC VIDEO CIRCULATES

Ukraine launched an investigation Wednesday into a gruesome video that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier, in the latest accusation of atrocities said to have been committed by Russia since it invaded in February 2022.

The video spread quickly online and drew outrage from officials in Kyiv, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as international organizations. The Kremlin called the footage "horrible" but said it needed to be verified.

The Associated Press was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video or the circumstances of where and when it was shot. The AP is not distributing the video or using frame grabs due to its extremely graphic nature.

Meanwhile, a Russian defense official claimed that fighters from Russia's paramilitary Wagner group have seized three districts of Bakhmut, the embattled city that for months has been the focus of Moscow's grinding campaign in the east.

The video circulating online appears to show a man in green fatigues wearing a yellow armband, typically donned by Ukrainian fighters. His screams are heard before another man in camouflage uses a knife to decapitate him.

A third man holds up a flak jacket apparently belonging to the man being beheaded. All three men speak in Russian.

Since Russia's forces invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, they have committed widespread abuses and war crimes, according to the United Nations, rights groups and reporting by The Associated Press. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of targeting apartment buildings and other civilian structures and equipment in its strikes, and images of hundreds of dead civilians in the streets and in mass graves in Bucha after Russian forces withdrew from the city have horrified the world.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

The Kremlin denies it has committed war crimes or that it has targeted civilians.

Ukrainian troops have also been accused of abuses, and last year Kyiv said it would investigate video circulating online that Moscow alleged showed Ukrainian forces killing Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender.

Zelenksyy said the violence in the latest video would not be forgotten, and that Russian forces would be held responsible.

"Everyone must react, every leader. Do not expect that it will be forgotten, that time will pass," he said in a video.

In it, he used strong language to describe Russian soldiers, calling them "beasts."

Later Wednesday, at a roundtable of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings, Zelenskyy called in a video for a moment of silence for the Ukrainian soldier killed in the apparent beheading.

Peskov said the video was "horrible" but must be verified.

"In the world of fakes we live in, the authenticity of the footage must be checked," he said in a conference call with reporters.

Ukraine's state security service opened an investigation, according to a statement from Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the agency, known as the SBU. Officials are studying the video to identify those responsible, as well as the victim, according to Hanna Maliar, the deputy head of the Defense Ministry.

Information for this article was contributed by Ellen Knickmeyer, Hanna Arhirova, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ciaran Giles, Samya Kullab and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.