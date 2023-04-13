Wait finally over, Walker gains entry

The seventh in a series profiling the 2023 inductees for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jimmy Walker has taken a gracious approach to his long-awaited induction into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Walker, 65, now living in Little Rock after many years in the Atlanta area, is the last Division I All-American from his era in Arkansas football to join the prestigious hall, whose 2023 class will be enshrined Friday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Instead of being upset that it took almost 36 years after his final game in the NFL to reach the ASHOF, the former University of Arkansas All-American defensive lineman has gone with a symmetrically sweet thought process.

"Initially I thought about it and I said, 'It doesn't do me any good to be upset about it,' " Walker said this week. "I was kind of disappointed because of the fact that I'm the only All-American who's not in there.

"But thinking about it, I signed the last scholarship the year I went in. I signed the 33rd scholarship and was not recruited. ... So I said, 'I was the last player to sign the scholarship and now it looks like I'm the last All-American going in the hall of fame.' "

Walker's path into the hall has to be one of the most winding among all the inductees. He began his football life as a quarterback playing for his father and ended it about as far away from quarterback as a football player can get, in the defensive trenches.

The position switch from high school linebacker to defensive lineman was against Walker's wishes, but it wound up being his ticket to an All-American career with the Razorbacks and one that helped him make a professional living for seven seasons in three different leagues.

He and Dan Hampton were co-anchors on Razorbacks teams that went 20-3-1 over their final two seasons with a classic 31-6 Orange Bowl win over No. 2 Oklahoma after the 1977 season and a 10-10 tie with UCLA in the Fiesta Bowl the following year.

Walker was named most outstanding defensive player of the Fiesta Bowl to cap a season in which he and Hampton were named All-Americans.

"The biggest thing I look at as a blessing was I got a chance to play with some of the most dominant players in the NFL with Dan Hampton being one and Reggie White being the other," Walker said. Hampton and White, whom Walker teamed with on the Memphis Showboats in the USFL, are both Pro Football Hall of Fame players.

Hampton has plenty of thoughts on his buddy Walker.

"I can't believe Jimmy's going in ... 40 years after he played, but it's better late than never," Hampton said.

Hampton was at a golf outing in Hobie Sound, Fla., a few years ago when he came across Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who opened a conversation with him.

"He says, 'I remember the first time I saw you,' " Hampton said. "I never thought I was some bad ass or big shot, so for Bill Parcells to remember the first time he saw me, that was pretty cool. So he goes, 'I was coaching for Army and you guys had that great defense after you beat Oklahoma. Everybody in the country wanted to come in and see what you were doing.' And he says, 'I remember you and Jimmy Walker.'

"Now think about this, Bill Parcells coached in the NFL for 30-40 years. How many players did he coach? He didn't say, 'That other guy.' He said, 'Jimmy Walker.' "

Walker's great talent was a combination of speed, power and agility that offensive linemen had trouble matching.

But it took him a while to understand why the coaches wanted to move him from linebacker, where he was a dominant force at Little Rock Central. Coaches at the annual all-star game in Little Rock decided he could wreak some havoc on the defensive interior and used him in both spots for the talent showcase.

"They saw something in me that I didn't necessarily see in myself because I was disappointed to be honest with you when I went to Arkansas and didn't even get an opportunity to try out at linebacker," Walker said.

A modern player might have found his way into the transfer portal, but Walker stayed on board as UA defensive line coaches Jimmy Johnson and Harold Horton saw a way to disrupt offenses with Walker on the line.

"Jimmy Johnson and Harold Horton saw something in me that I didn't not see in myself," he said. "It was basically a blessing because they saw that I could really prosper in a three-point stance where I said, 'I want to be a linebacker.'

"They told me, 'Absolutely you're not going to be a linebacker.' In the back of my mind I said, 'Why did you guys even sign me because I was one of the baddest linebackers in the state?' "

Horton spoke glowingly of Walker when he was inducted into the UA Hall of Honor in 2011.

"Jimmy Walker is the most underrated All-American that I think we have had," Horton told Nate Allen. "He was better than good. He was great."

Even though he was the 33rd and last signee in Arkansas' 1975 signing class, it didn't take long for him to begin standing out, even as a 235-pound lineman.

"I'm telling you I was lightning fast and quick, and I could bench 400 pounds," Walker said. "I didn't have a problem taking on the 300-pounders. Matter of fact, I preferred playing against them because I knew in my mind they couldn't stay with me and block me."

Walker had never even been to Fayetteville when the Arkansas coaching staff brought him aboard late in the 1975 recruiting cycle. As the last freshman in, Walker made an odd number, so while the other 32 freshmen were paired as roommates on the third floor of the athletic dorm, Walker was put on the first floor with a veteran. That wound up being a boon for the rookie when safety Bruce Mitchell showed up two days later.

"He was not necessarily happy he had to room with a freshman, but he really gave me a lot of knowledge and wisdom about staying focused," Walker said.

Mitchell wound up dating Walker's sister, Cheryl, but he passed away with leukemia the following year. An annual award for toughness, called the Bruce Mitchell Award ,was given to a Razorback from 1982-2007.

Walker wasted no time advancing from the scout team in his first camp, fighting with a chip on his shoulder after the position move he didn't want to make.

"It didn't take me long," Walker said. "During two-a-days they had problems blocking me as a freshman, so I was booted off the scout team and started being a backup on the varsity team.

"I played significant time as a freshman. They didn't believe in playing freshmen back then. I wasn't surprised I was elevated up to playing because I've just always been laser focused and focused on being the best. That's the way my dad raised me, to be the best on the field."

Walker went on to lead the Razorbacks in tackles for loss with 15 in 1977 and 19 in 1978 as Arkansas made waves in the Southwestern Conference and beyond.

After his college career, Walker played for the Edmonton Eskimos (1979) and the Ottawa Rough Riders (1980-81) of the Canadian Football League. He made the jump to the USFL in 1983 with the Birmingham Stallions, then played a season with the Showboats in 1984. He wrapped up his professional career in 1987 with the Minnesota Vikings.

As the son of William "Sonny" and Lorraine Walker, Jimmy Walker blazed trails like his father, who played at Arkansas AM&N (now UAPB) and was the first Black to serve in the Arkansas state cabinet.

Walker currently resides in Little Rock and works at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes with former Arkansas quarterback Mark Miller.