Walmart to offer mental health course

Walmart Inc. is starting a workplace mental health course to teach company managers and other leaders how to handle employees with behavioral health issues.

Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, said in a memo to campus directors and above that the one-hour course will be available online starting Monday. Five sessions will be offered daily, but those required to take the course need only attend one session.

Students will learn "how to appropriately and empathically engage with someone who may be struggling with a mental health challenge," Morris said. "The session will focus on what to look for from fellow associates, how to support someone who may be struggling and provide ways to create a healthy work environment."

Some Walmart employees took part in a sample course earlier this year, she said. It's led by a clinical expert from Lyra, a new mental health partner with the Bentonville-based retailer.

Walmart has several resources already in place to support workers' mental health, Morris said, such as free telehealth visits with mental health professionals and online peer support forums.