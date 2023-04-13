WC star to play with Connors State

Khamani Cooper is heading west to become a Cowboy.

Watson Chapel's 1,000-point career scorer in boys basketball signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play at Connors State College, between Oklahoma City and Fort Smith in the town of Warner, Okla., and he took center court in front of a home crowd of classmates just for the occasion.

Cooper said the Cowboys coaches heard about him from Jordan Tillmon, a former Connors State standout who graduated from Watson Chapel in 2020. Tillmon finished his junior season at Florida A&M University.

Cooper then took his visit to Warner over spring break.

"We sat and ate lunch with the president," he said. "I went up and down with the guys a little bit and I went to the dorms. I was appreciative of how Coach [Bill] Muse showed the hospitality the way he did."

Cooper helped engineer a turnaround in Watson Chapel basketball during his three full varsity seasons. The Wildcats endured two losing seasons before Cooper's sophomore year, and he helped them finish second in the 4A South Region all three seasons, but not before they went undefeated in Conference 4A-8 this past winter.

Cooper surpassed 1,000 career points in January and averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists as a senior. Yet, the most rewarding thing to him about his Wildcat career was just playing.

"The teams we had were remarkable, and I couldn't have done it without them," Cooper said.

When the Wildcats needed a basket, they relied on Cooper, Wildcats Coach Jevon Barnes said.

"I'm so proud of this kid, getting to see this guy from seventh grade to now," Barnes said. "I still believe he's the most underrated player in the state. I'm so proud he's able to go off and show his talents on a full ride to Connors State."

He won't be the last Cooper to grace the Wildcats' court. His sister Kha'leyce finished her sophomore season for the Lady Wildcats, who earned a regional tournament berth this season.