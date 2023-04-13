WHSD 2023-24 salaries clarified

Salaries for White Hall School District employees who will meet or surpass the $50,000 mark will receive raises higher than what the Arkansas LEARNS Act requires.

The district's board approved a new salary schedule for 2023-24 school year, and one of the key features is the increase in minimum salary for certified employees to $50,000, as required by the education policy Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law March 8. But under the 2023-24 WHSD salary schedule, all certified and classified employees will receive an increase of least 5% in their wages, meaning a certified employee who makes $48,000 this year will see the salary rise by at least $2,400 -- surpassing the minimum increment required under the LEARNS Act by $400.

"From the salaries that all of our employees had last year, certified and classified, if you look at their base contract, those on the low end of the experience level, that's where the biggest increase came from," WHSD Superintendent Gary Williams said during Tuesday's regular board meeting. "They took, in our case, a $40,500 starting pay to $50,000, so that was a much bigger-percentage increase. Those who were at the top of the salary schedule, both in experience and degree level, they were not going to get a big percentage -- in other words, close to that. We were able to increase what was required by LEARNS in reaching at least an increase of 5% for all of our staff, both certified and classified."

Williams added, depending on where an employee is on the schedule, that person can make an additional $1,000 on top of the minimum $2,000 increase for those that surpassed the $50,000 mark. Such would be the case, for example, for a teacher with 21 or more years' experience with a doctorate, who under this year's salary schedule would make $60,901.

NEW BASEBALL COACH HIRED

Ryan Bridges will return to the WHSD as its new head baseball and assistant football coach for 2023-24, succeeding the retiring Shane Harp.

Bridges is presently head baseball coach, junior-senior high defensive coordinator and physical education teacher at Heber Springs. He previously spent four years as a middle school math and PE teacher, and high school football and baseball coach at White Hall.

OTHER PERSONNEL MOVES

Among certified employees:

The district accepted retirement letters from high school special education resource English teacher Kim Roberts, effective June 1, and high school Spanish teacher Heather Rogers. Roberts has worked in the district for at least 30 years.

Resignations were submitted by Taylor Elementary first-grade teacher Carrie Bennett, middle school art teacher Kimberly Manasco and Gandy Elementary fourth-grade teacher Sydney Leopard Katayama. Contract extensions were awarded to district Chief Financial Officer Tracy Samples, virtual Principal Jennifer Menard and Technology Director Chris Hopkins.

New hires include Gandy fifth-grade teacher Magdalyn Cooper, Taylor Elementary teacher Iriel Larry-Hampton, Taylor Elementary fifth-grade teacher Stephanie Hayslip, Moody Elementary second-grade teacher Jayme Garner and Moody Elementary fourth-grade teacher Ashley Sorey.

Transfers for 2023-24 include Nathaniel Cedric Jackson from middle school counselor to middle school math teacher; Amy Allen from high school and Hardin Elementary counselor to full-time Hardin counselor; Deupree Kelly from high school choir teacher to elementary music teacher; Cindy Roberts from middle school choir teacher to high school choir director; Clara Studdard from elementary music teacher to middle school choir teacher; Kaitlin Raines from high school half-day counselor to full-time ninth-grade counselor; Whitney Woolley from Moody second grade to Moody Title I reading specialist; and Sarah Horne from middle school science to high school science.

Among classified employees:

The district accepted resignation letters from Moody secretary Megan Reed and Hardin secretary Tiffany Surginer.

And Morgan Riggins will transfer from middle school attendance/discipline secretary to middle school secretary for 2023-24.