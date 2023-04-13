Wild in the streets: Barkus on Main, Museum of Discovery’s Messtival among options for fun this weekend

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

FUN: Barkus on Main

Barkus on Main, billed as "Little Rock's largest Mardi Gras dog event of the year," wags from noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the 300 block of Little Rock's Main Street.

Entertainment starts at 1 p.m.; a Mardi Gras pooch parade kicks off at 2:30 at Seventh and Main and heads north to Fourth and Main. The festival itself includes entertainment for both two- and four-legged attendees, a beer garden, a hurricane station, gumbo, crawfish boil, food trucks, beads and local vendors. Visit barkusonmain.com.

Alex Turner plays in the water in the "human car wash" at the Museum of Discovery's 2019 Messtival. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Thomas Metthe) Permissible messes

After a three-year, covid-19-caused hiatus, the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, is devoting a day to making messes. At the Messtival, in the streets outside the museum, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, guests can play with (and in) bubbles, mud, water, foam and other stuff. Activities include Kid Car Wash, Mud Pie Kitchen, Oobleck, Spin Art, Salt Painting, Fruit Squishing, Mashed Potato Sculptures, Foam Explosions, Mentos and Coke Geysers and Pie Throwing — and nobody will be expected to clean up their messes.

Wear clothes and shoes that can get messy and stained and bring a change of clothing. An outdoor handwashing station will be available. Sponsor is Zips Car Wash. Cost is included in the museum's regular admission — $12, $10 for children, free for members. Visit museumofdiscovery.org; for more information, call (501) 396-7050.

Trio Mediaeval — Linn Andrea Fuglseth (from left), Anna Maria Friman and Jorunn Lovise Husan — perform Friday at Little Rock's Christ Episcopal Church. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Håvard Lotsberg) MUSIC: Medieval motets et al.

Trio Mediaeval — singers Linn Andrea Fuglseth, Anna Maria Friman and Jorunn Lovise Husan — performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. The program, titled "Lumen de Lumine," includes Medieval motets from England, Scandinavian traditional hymns and contemporary works written for the trio. Tickets are $25, $15 for students. Call (501) 375-2342.

Broadway Showcase

The River City Men's Chorus performs selections from Broadway musicals spanning 80 years in "A Broadway Showcase," 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday and April 20 at St. James United Methodist Church, 321 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock.

The program: "Another Op'nin', Another Show" from Cole Porter's "Kiss Me Kate"; "A Musical" from "Something Rotten"; "I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'" and "Summertime" from George and Ira Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess"; "Everybody Says Don't" from Stephen Sondheim's "Anyone Can Whistle"; "It Only Takes a Moment" and "Before the Parade Passes By" from Jerry Herman's "Hello, Dolly!"; a medley from Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!"; "Make Them Hear You" and "Wheels of a Dream" from Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's "Ragtime"; "Dear Theodosia" and "You'll Be Back" from Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton";"Bring Him Home" from Boubill and Schonberg's "Les Miserables"; and "You'll Never Walk Alone" paired with "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel" (and "The Sound of Music"). David Glaze conducts.

Admission is free. Doors open one hour ahead of curtain time and seating tends to fill up quickly. Call (501) 377-1080 or visit rivercitymenschorus.com.

Coterie concert

Soprano Marla Reeves Quimby and pianist Janine Reeves Tiner will perform for the monthly meeting of the Little Rock Musical Coterie, 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1011 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock. The program: "Spirate pur, spirate," "Amorosi miei giorno" and "Vaghissima sembianza" by Stefano Donaudy and "Poema en forma de canciones" by Joaquin Turina. Admission is free. Call (501) 920-8258.

Chancellor's Concert

University of Arkansas at Little Rock student ensembles, including the Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, Women's Choir, Percussion Ensemble, Piano Ensemble and Flute Ensemble, as well as several student soloists perform for the School of Literary and Performing Arts' second annual Chancellor's Concert, 7:30 p.m. today in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The program includes "At the Round Earth's Imagined Corners" by Williametta Spencer; "Fantasy on Themes from Bizet's Carmen" arranged by Mack Wilberg; "For the Beauty of the Earth" by John Rutter; "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning" by David Mann; "Shell" by Emma O'Halloran; "Sing, Wearing the Sky" by Jake Runestad; and "Porgy and Bess Suite" by George Gershwin. Soloists include Andrew Battie, Stephen Graham, Kaitlyn Kendrick, Analise McKenzie and Christian Waldron. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-3291.

5 South, featuring state fiddle champion Kailee Spickes, is among the performers Saturday for the Ozark Folk Center's Next Generation Concert. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) New generation

The Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1302 Park Ave., Mountain View, hosts the Next Generation Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday.

The lineup:

◼️ Sylamore Special, the 2021 KSMU Youth in Bluegrass champions

◼️ Ozark Strangers, featuring Arkansas Fiddle Champion Truett Brannon

◼️ Taller Than You featuring national hammered dulcimer champion Ben Haguewood

◼️ 5 South featuring state fiddle champion Kailee Spickes

◼️ Mary Parker & Family, featuring Arkansas CMA Young Artist of the Year and 10-time fiddle champion Mary Parker

◼️ The Music Roots Ensemble

◼️ Fiddler Roger Fountain and folk duo Apple & Setser.

Tickets are $15, $8 for children. Proceeds fund the Music Roots program, which provides free lessons and folk music instruments to students in the Mountain View Schools. Visit ozarkfolkcenter.ticketleap.com/next-generation-concert/details. Call (870) 269-3851 for more information.

ART: Watercolors etc.

An exhibition of works in watercolor and acrylic ink blending portraits and flowers onto vintage tablecloths and paper by Emily Wood goes on display with a 5-7 p.m. reception Friday in the Gallery at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. The reception will include refreshments and music; masks are optional. The show will be on display and the artworks available for purchase through June 30. Email lallyrbrown@gmail.com.

Woodworking career

Woodworker, self-employed furniture and box maker and author Doug Stowe delivers a lecture focusing on his career in woodworking at 6 p.m Friday in Room 101 of the Windgate Center of Art and Design at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Stowe will also lead an open-to-the public workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the Furniture/Woodworking Studio in the Windgate Center of Art and Design, covering the techniques of making small wooden boxes. Talk and workshop are part of the university's School of Art and Design's artWORKs Series. Email pnscheidt@ualr.edu.

THEATER: Pine Bluff cabaret

Volunteer performers will be onstage in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, showing off their vocal and instrumental talents, with the opportunity to win prizes, 6-8 p.m. Friday for the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' "ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event." Lindsey Collins hosts. Tickets are $10, $5 for center members and students. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Jeff Bridges (from left), Steve Buscemi and John Goodman play bowling buddies in "The Big Lebowski." (AP file photo/Universal Studios and the Library of Congress) FILM: Big-screen 'Lebowski'

The Coen Brothers' cult classic "The Big Lebowski" returns to big screens marking 25 years since its initial release:

◼️ 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. April 20 at the Cinemark Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock and the Cinemark Towne Centre in Conway

◼️ 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. April 20 at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock

◼️ 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. April 20 at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, Malco Pinnacle Hills Cinema 12 in Rogers and the Malco Ft Smith Cinema in Fort Smith.

The screenings also include exclusive commentary from feature film historian and critic Leonard Maltin.

Jeff Bridges plays Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, whose idyllic life sipping White Russians and bowling with his friends (John Goodman and Steve Buscemi) gets thrown into chaos after a case of mistaken identity. The cast also includes Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, John Turturro and Sam Elliott.

Ticket information is available at FathomEvents.com.

ETC.: 'Blooms & Bees'

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will hold "Delta Blooms & Bees," their 35th home and garden show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, White Hall. The show will feature vendors, speakers, a plant sale, raffles and a kids' zone; the Plant Doctor will provide free diagnoses of plant problems. Admission is free. Call (870) 534-1033.