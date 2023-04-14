2 sentenced after drug raid arrests, guilty pleas

HOT SPRINGS -- Two of the primary meth distributors arrested in December in a drug task force raid on a previously shut down residence on Mountain Pine Road pleaded guilty to drug charges Wednesday in Garland County Circuit Court.

Kaleb Lamar Matthews, 23, of Hot Springs, and Christopher Blake Catlett, 31, both pleaded guilty to delivery of meth stemming from controlled buys made from each of them between September and November by investigators with the 18th Judicial District East Drug Task Force using confidential informants.

Matthews was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison, with 12 years suspended, for a total of eight years in prison while Catlett was sentenced to 20 years with all of it suspended. Both were also fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs. As part of his plea, Catlett had also agreed to testify against Jordan Barrett Stiles, 30, who has a hearing set for May 16.

On Dec. 2, shortly after 6 a.m., the drug task force and other area law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on a residence at 664 Mountain Pine Road, which was the listed address of Stiles, and arrested multiple suspects found there on numerous felony drug charges.

In a news release issued later that day, Deputy Prosecutor Trent Daniels, acting commander of the task force, noted investigators had identified Stiles, Matthews and Catlett as the primary distributors of meth at that location and numerous purchases of meth had been made by investigators from the three of them.

In addition to other charges, Stiles was charged with engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise, punishable by up to life in prison. Daniels said Stiles had been arrested in 2013 at the same location and was legally enjoined from being on the property and the residence was boarded up.

He told The Sentinel-Record at the time that Stiles was the main one setting up the purchases but would often use Matthews or Catlett to make the transactions.

"Basically, you have these people who aren't supposed to have guns, aren't supposed to be on that property, who were on that property, with guns, selling drugs," he said. "It was a major nuisance to the community."

According to a probable cause affidavit, drug task force investigators, agents with the Department of Homeland Security, the Garland County Tactical Response Team and sheriff's investigators, and the Hot Springs police special investigations unit executed a narcotics search warrant at the Mountain Pine Road residence, which is owned by one of Stiles' relatives, after multiple sales of meth had been made from there.

The Tactical Response Team made entry through the front door and made contact with multiple occupants found inside. After they were all detained and secured, a search of the residence began.

Investigators reported finding 36 baggies with a total of 116.7 grams, or over 4 ounces, of what later tested positive for meth; a bag with 7.7 grams of psilocybin, or psychedelic mushrooms; a bag with 4.2 grams of fentanyl; three bags with a total of 18.7 grams of marijuana; 47 grams of K2, or synthetic marijuana; three vials with 68.5 grams of propionate; three alprazolam pills; and 2.3 grams of an unknown substance sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory.

The investigators also reportedly found $1,595 in cash, multiple empty baggies, digital scales, a Mossberg bolt-action rifle, a Glock 19 pistol loaded with a 30-round magazine, seven cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

A civil action was filed enjoining the occupants from access to the residence, which was once again boarded up.

Kaylea Kristin Childs, 29, who also listed the residence as her address and was arrested that day on multiple felony drug charges, also has a hearing set for May 16 in circuit court.

Jason Paul Cozad, 43, and Patience Michelle Ann Clinton, 19, both of Hot Springs, who were also arrested in the raid, both pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of drug paraphernalia with Cozad sentenced to three years in prison and Clinton sentenced to six years' supervised probation. Both also agreed to testify against co-defendants in the case.