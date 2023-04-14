2nd ousted Tennessean back on job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The second of two Black Democrats who were removed from the Republican-led Tennessee House followed his colleague back to work at the Capitol on Thursday, a week after their expulsion for participating in a gun control protest propelled them into the national spotlight.

State Rep. Justin Pearson, of Memphis, was sworn in Thursday outside the Statehouse. The day after Shelby County commissioners unanimously voted to reinstate him.

"Yes indeed, happy resurrection day," Pearson said as he signed paperwork for his return.

"There will be a new building of this building, with a foundation built on love," Pearson said during a fiery speech outside the Capitol after being sworn in. "With pillars of justice rising up. With rafters of courage covering us. With doors that are open to everybody in the state of Tennessee. Not just rich somebodies, but everybody. Not just straight somebodies, but everybody. Not just Republican somebodies, but everybody."

After delivering his speech to supporters and reporters outside the Capitol, Pearson walked into the House chamber as debate on bills was underway. He pumped his fists and silently mouthed, "This is our House." Those in the gallery pumped their fists back and mouthed "Our House" as Pearson circled around the floor.

Before Pearson returned to the chamber, lawmakers cheered and applauded as the police officers who responded to the deadly March 27 mass shooting at a Nashville elementary school shooting were honored in the chamber. Democratic state Rep. Bob Freeman praised the officers' bravery but also stressed to his fellow lawmakers that "inaction is not an option" on how to respond to the tragedy.

In his address outside the Capitol, Pearson read the names of those killed and referenced another mass shooting on Monday at a bank in Louisville, Ky., in which five people were killed and eight others were injured.

"Our law enforcement, which many people praise, are being forced to go to war when they just are going to work," Pearson said. "Kids are told to go to fortresses, instead of to go to school and places of learning. We're told to go to church, carrying the status quo's thoughts and prayers, while we must be in fear that somebody will walk in with an assault weapon."

Upon Pearson's return to the House floor, lawmakers debated legislation that deals with the teaching of "divisive concepts" regarding race, gender and sex on college campuses. After a brief spirited debate involving Pearson and Jones, Republicans used procedural rules to immediately halt discussion and force members to vote on the bill. The move exasperated Democrats, who immediately pointed out that cutting off debate and silencing dissenters was what led the so-called Tennessee three to break House rules after being cut off from previous debates.