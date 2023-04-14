3 more receive sentences in Capitol riot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A former Navy reservist who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison on firearms charges.

The sentence U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff imposed for Hatchet Speed in federal court in Alexandria was just five months less than the term sought by federal prosecutors and much longer than the one-year term sought by Speed's lawyers.

Speed, 41, of McLean, is a military veteran who held top-secret clearances while working for a defense contractor.

The gun charges against him in Virginia are separate from charges brought in Washington, D.C., for obstructing an official proceeding, the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College vote. He will be sentenced on those charges next month; sentencing guidelines in that case call for a term of nearly five to six years.

Speed's lawyers asked the judge not to be prejudiced against him because of his inflammatory views. In conversations with an FBI undercover employee in 2022, Speed expressed admiration not only for Hitler but also for Olympic Park bomber Eric Rudolph and Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.

In recorded conversations, Speed also made antisemitic comments and proposed targeting Jewish people with acts of violence. He also collected neo-Nazi memorabilia.

But Nachmanoff said Speed's admiration for despicable historical figures and his views on advocating violence to achieve his objectives demonstrate the danger he poses to the public.

"The defendant's statements of admiration for Adolf Hitler, Eric Rudolph and Ted Kaczynski ... and his belief that such activities could be justified are all highly relevant," Nachmanoff said.

Prosecutors said Speed, a member of the far-right Proud Boys group, believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. After Joe Biden took office, Speed began making preparations for what he believed was imminent civil war and started stockpiling weapons, including the three silencers that were the subject of his Virginia trial.

In Thursday's closing statements, prosecutor Thomas Traxler said Speed studied the manifestos of Rudolph and Kaczynski to try to "come up with a better game plan than they had."

MICHIGAN PIPELAYER

A Michigan pipelayer who modeled for covers of romance novels was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol during a mob's attack.

Logan Barnhart joined one of the most brutal clashes between rioters and police on Jan. 6, 2021. He grabbed an officer by his neck and torso and dragged him into the crowd of rioters on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace. Minutes later, he returned to a police line and swung a flagpole at officers.

Barnhart, 42, of Holt, Michigan, said he didn't recognize himself on a video, shown in court, that captured him assaulting the officer.

"The way I was acting seems so foreign to me," he told U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras.

Barnhart has worked as a pipelayer and heavy machine operator for construction companies. NBC News reported that Barnhart has modeled for covers of romance novels, including "Stepbrother UnSEALed: A Bad Boy Military Romance." Internet sleuths using facial recognition technology found photographs of Barnhart from his modeling career, NBC reported.

Defense attorney Michelle Peterson said Barnhart drove alone to Washington, D.C., to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 because he wanted to support then-President Donald Trump and believed the baseless claims that Democrats stole the election from the Republican incumbent.

CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER

A former Capitol police officer avoided a prison sentence for trying to help a Virginia fisherman avoid criminal charges for storming the building his law enforcement colleagues defended on Jan. 6. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Michael Angelo Riley to two years of probation and four months of home detention.

Riley, a 25-year police veteran, was on duty when a mob attacked the Capitol, injuring more than 100 officers. Riley's voice cracked as he lamented how his "awful judgment" cost him his career, tarnished his reputation, ended friendships in the department and traumatized his family.

"The amount of regret and remorse I have over this situation is unimaginable," Riley told the judge.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Riley investigated a report of an explosive device at Republican National Committee headquarters and helped an injured officer. The following day, he posted a Facebook message calling for federal charges against anybody who assaulted police, damaged property or breached the Capitol.

"If we don't send a message it will surely happen again," he wrote.

Less than two hours later, Riley read a Facebook post by Jacob Hiles, a fisherman he knew from YouTube videos. Hiles wrote about his own participation in the riot and posted a video of rioters clashing with police.

Riley, 51, of Maryland, privately messaged Hiles and identified himself as a Capitol police officer who agreed with his "political stance."

"Take down the part about being in the building they are currently investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!" Riley wrote.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Barakat and Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press.