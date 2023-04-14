3-vehicle crash kills Hot Springs man

A Hot Springs man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in that city on Wednesday night, according to a preliminary fatality report from Hot Springs police.

Delano Gordon, 30, was killed around 8:17 p.m. as he performed a wheelie on a 2007 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle near the intersection of Central Avenue and Vineyard Street, the report says.

A 2001 Toyota Camry turning left onto Vineyard Street from Central Avenue hit the rear of Gordon's motorcycle, throwing him off the vehicle, the report says. He landed in the center turn lane and slid before being run over by a third vehicle, a 2008 Ford Expedition, on Central Avenue, the report says.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.