Adams vies for coach’s position

Steven Adams Jr. endured quite the night Tuesday.

The director of baseball operations at Eastern Kentucky University traveled with the team from a 14-2 loss at the University of Tennessee back to Richmond and then drove to Louisville to catch a flight to Atlanta and then a connecting flight to Little Rock so he could be in Pine Bluff on Wednesday to interview for the open head coaching position at Southeast Arkansas College – on about 20 to 30 minutes of sleep.

At his public meet-and-greet on campus, Adams told staff and supporters: "Fire away. I am extremely vulnerable."

The Arkansans laughed and also got a kick out of Adams' statement that he is not a Louisiana State University fan.

"I am 100% Northwestern State University, because that is where I played baseball," said Adams, a two-time conference champion for the Demons from 1999-2003.

Adams, 41, was the second of two finalists to interview at SEARK for the founding role, following Georgia Highlands College assistant Tucker Hughes. SEARK plans to name its baseball and softball coaches today, Athletic Director Chad Kline said.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff assistant Cecilia Kolesar and former Chipola College (Fla.) coach Belinda Hendrix are the softball finalists. Former Henderson State coach Beth Jackson pulled out of consideration.

A native of Abbeville in southern Louisiana, Adams was head coach at LSU Alexandria from 2016-21. He helped the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program raise more than $271,000 total in those six seasons, graduated 55 players and helped 14 go on to play professionally.

"It was a great experience," Adams said. "I got a chance to learn what it means to be a head baseball coach. You get into being a head coach and you say, 'Man, I still get to do all the coaching stuff,' but you technically become an administrator. You have to budget versus going out and recruiting, going out and teaching and that kind of thing. There were some learning curves, just like anyone else would, but it was a great experience for me when it came down to learning how to fundraise, the landscape of the land and what works in that region."

Among other things, Adams' team would work as security and event staff at LSU football games in Baton Rouge to raise money.

"I couldn't figure out any other way we could make $4,000 to $6,000 in one day and our guys were going to work for what they were going to get," Adams said. "There were some principles behind that as well."

Adams' role at Eastern Kentucky consists of everything he did at LSUA but he acts as a right-hand man to Colonels head coach Chris Prothro.

What he enjoys most about coaching, he said, is the ability to change a student-athlete's life.

"That's all the satisfaction I need," Adams said. "When I say change it, it could be something in their life or on the baseball field. You obviously want them all to get better. But we're psychiatrists. We're counselors on the field. All the conversations I've ever had with players, it's like I'm daddy or I'm momma away from home, and mommas and daddies want to make sure their baby is safe. That's ultimately what we end up being."