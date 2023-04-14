Amazon unveils its AI contenders

Amazon.com Inc. is joining Microsoft Corp. and Google in the generative artificial intelligence race, announcing technology aimed at its cloud customers as well as a marketplace for AI tools from other companies.

The e-commerce giant's Amazon Web Services unit on Thursday announced two of its own large-language models, or LLMs, one designed to generate text, and another designed to help power web search personalization, among other tasks.

Amazon has not announced plans to release a chatbot like the ones Microsoft and Google have debuted to mixed reviews.

Amazon's large-language models, called Titan, were trained on vast amounts of text to summarize content, write a draft of a blog post or engage in open-ended question-and-answer sessions. They'll be made available on an AWS marketplace, called Bedrock, where developers can tap into models built by other companies plugging away at generative AI, including AI21 Labs, Anthropic and Stability AI.

Generative AI, software that can create text, images, or video based on prompts from a user, has captured the imagination of Silicon Valley, setting off a fierce competition to capitalize on the technology. Proponents of chatbots such as ChatGPT and image-generation tools such as Dall-E believe generative AI will revolutionize the kinds of tasks performed by software.

Microsoft, through a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, has integrated generative AI technology into its Bing internet search service and plans to deploy those tools across the software maker's products. Alphabet Inc.'s Google is racing to make similar moves. Meta Platforms Inc. has released its own large-language model and said similar work will expand across the company.

AWS, which sells on-demand computing power and software tools -- including a suite of machine-learning applications -- had previously partnered with artificial intelligence companies including Hugging Face Inc. and Stability AI, which builds the image generator Stable Diffusion. But the company hadn't previously revealed plans to release a homegrown large-language model.

Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS's vice president of databases, machine learning and analytics, said Amazon had long been working on large-language models. They're already used to help shoppers find products on Amazon's retail website and to power elements of the Alexa voice assistant, among other applications.

"Amazon has been investing in this space for quite a while," Sivasubramanian said in an interview.

During a preview period that begins Thursday, AWS customers can apply to use the models. Sivasubramanian said the company hadn't settled on pricing to access the tools but said homegrown chips built by AWS, including Inferentia2 and Trainium, could help customers keep costs low as they do their own machine-learning work.

The Seattle-based company on Thursday also said that CodeWhisperer, which uses predictive tools to proactively suggest code as developers type it, would be free for individual developers.

"I don't believe there is going to be one model that will rule the world," Sivasubramanian said.

NOTE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signaled confidence that the company will get costs under control in his annual shareholder letter Thursday.

In the letter, Jassy described 2022 as "one of the harder macroeconomic years in recent memory" and detailed the steps Amazon had taken to trim costs, such as shuttering its health care initiative Amazon Care and some stores across the country. The company had also slashed 27,000 corporate roles since the fall, marking the biggest rounds of layoffs in its history.

"There are a number of other changes that we've made over the last several months to streamline our overall costs, and like most leadership teams, we'll continue to evaluate what we're seeing in our business and proceed adaptively," Jassy wrote.

AWS also faces "short-term headwinds right now," despite growing 29% year-over-year in 2022 on a $62 billion revenue base, Jassy wrote. He noted challenges for the unit stem from companies spending more cautiously in the face of challenging current macroeconomic conditions.

Despite the cuts and "turbulent" times, Jassy said he strongly believes Amazon's "best days are in front of us."

The Seattle company will continue to invest in specialized chips most used for machine learning, its advertising business as well as generative the AI tools.

"Let's just say that LLMs and Generative AI are going to be a big deal for customers, our shareholders, and Amazon," Jassy wrote, using the abbreviated version of Large Language Models, or AI that can mimic human writing styles based on data they've ingested.

On Thursday, Amazon also announced several new services that will allow developers to build their own AI tools on its cloud infrastructure.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Metz of Bloomberg News (TNS) and Haleluya Hadero of The Associated Press..