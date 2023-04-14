Arkansas’ Dunning entering transfer portal

Arkansas freshman forward Barry Dunning is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Dunning, 6-6 and 195 pounds, played in 16 games and averaged 3.2 minutes per contest. He scored 5 points and had 3 rebounds and 2 steals, and started a Nov. 28 game against Troy.

He played a season-high 7 minutes, 52 seconds in a win over San Diego State at the Maui Invitational.

ESPN rated him a 4-star recruit, the No. 21 small forward and No. 74 overall prospect in the nation for in the 2022 class. He was two-time Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year as a junior and senior McGill-Toolen Catholic in Mobile.

He is the second Razorback to enter the portal this offseason, along with center Makhel Mitchell.

The Hogs have four transfers committed and are still actively recruiting other transfers.