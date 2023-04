Mount Gayler: Burns Gables, seen in recent features, was destroyed by fire late one night in 1952 — although a bucket brigade did save what had become the annex to the gabled main building. It was overhauled and reopened as Burns Gables, but without the gables. The building still stands, a ruined shell, but Interstate 49 a few miles to the west has taken away the traffic.

