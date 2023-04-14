Arkansas Supreme Court upholds lower court ruling in concealed handgun case

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower circuit court ruling against lawyer Chris Corbitt, who sued the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission after state employees prevented him from using his enhanced concealed carry license to bring a firearm into a building administered by the agency.

In a 5-2 ruling written by Chief Justice John Dan Kemp, the high court found Corbitt failed to challenge all the grounds that Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Cara Connors relied on when dismissing the case with prejudice.

Specifically, the majority contended Corbitt did not address an argument that Arkansas Code Annotated section 5-73-322(h) does not create an affirmative right for a person with an enhanced concealed carry license to bring a firearm into places other than public universities and colleges.

The opinion affirms the lower court's ruling without addressing the merits of the case.

The case marks the third challenge to state gun laws that Corbitt has lost before the Arkansas Supreme Court, Corbitt said Thursday. The Conway attorney has filed several lawsuits testing the legality of firearm restrictions held by local and state entities, including the city of Little Rock, Pulaski County and Arkansas State University.

The case originated in August 2021 after Corbitt attempted to bring a concealed handgun into the range house at the Dr. James E. Moore, Jr. Camp Robinson Firing Range. The Arkansas and Game and Fish Commission operates the range and a sign was posted on the range house barring firearms inside, according to the opinion.

State employees denied Corbitt entry into the house even though Corbitt told them he held an enhanced concealed carry license. Corbitt left voluntarily and filed a legal complaint against the state agency the following day, according to the opinion.

Justice Barbara Webb dissented, saying that after analyzing all the arguments raised by Corbitt it "is apparent that he has challenged all the independent grounds raised by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission."

Justice Shawn Womack also dissented, saying the court lacked jurisdiction in the case due to a section of the Arkansas Constitution that states "[t]he State of Arkansas shall never be made defendant in any of her courts." While Womack said he generally agreed with the dissent's analysis of how the issues were framed, he said he would not address the merits of the case due to the state's immunity.

Keith Stephens, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said in a written statement Thursday the agency was pleased with the decision which would allow state officials to continue operating the firing range "for recreational enjoyment while maintaining public safety at the highest level."

"Our plan is to continue to celebrate the Second Amendment by connecting Arkansans, and our visitors, to high-quality hunting, shooting and outdoor recreation opportunities," Stephens said.

He noted that state officials had operated the firing range for almost 50 years without an incident at the range house.

"We want the public to know that we will continue to provide a safe environment for recreational shooters who enjoy all of the state's firing ranges," he said.

Law school professor and attorney Robert Steinbuch, who represented Corbitt, said Thursday he was "repeatedly disappointed in the efforts of several justices on the Supreme Court to avoid ruling on cases." Steinbuch said none of the three cases regarding gun laws in which he represented Corbitt before the high court had resulted in justices ruling on the merits of the case.

"It's my belief that this is an example of judicial activist where the court is trying to kick the can down the road to prevent lawful gun owners and lawful concealed carry licensees from acting on the rights that have been recognized by the Arkansas legislature," said Steinbuch.

Steinbuch said he intended to bring another similar lawsuit against the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission within the next two weeks, this one filed on behalf of a different plaintiff.

Corbitt on Thursday called for partisan elections to the state Supreme Court, claiming some justices were "card-carrying registered Democrats." He contended justices in the majority opinion had used a "procedural tripwire" to affirm the lower court ruling.

Steinbuch and Corbitt pointed to Webb's opinion and contended they had addressed all opposing arguments.

When asked if he hoped to see success in future litigation on state gun laws given the unfavorable rulings he had received, Corbitt said "the rule of law will eventually win."

On Wednesday, a Craighead County circuit court judge ruled against Corbitt in a case he brought against Arkansas State University.

In the lawsuit, Corbitt claimed the university unlawfully prohibited people with enhanced concealed carry licenses from carrying firearms in its First National Bank Arena. The university contended that since written notice was posted barring firearms in the arena, Corbitt could not enter with a concealed handgun.

Corbitt pointed to a section of state law he said bars public universities from using written notices to prevent the carry of concealed handguns for people with enhanced concealed carry licenses. In her ruling against Corbitt, Judge Melissa Richardson noted a license to dispense alcohol covered the arena and cited a section of state law that allows such areas to post notices barring concealed handguns.

Corbitt said he intended to appeal the ruling.