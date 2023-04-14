The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 13, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-22-461. LaVoyce Lee Wilder v. State of Arkansas, from Pike County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle the record.

CV-22-521. Chris P. Corbitt, Esq. v. Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and Austin Booth, in His Official Capacity as Director of the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed. Womack and Webb, JJ., dissent.