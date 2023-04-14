Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas target Braylen Russell of Benton releases top 5

by Richard Davenport | Today at 4:40 p.m.
Benton running back Braylen Russell (2) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of Benton's 55-38 win on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Everett Field in Benton.

Arkansas running back target Braylen Russell, a junior at Benton High School, has released a top five that includes the Hogs. 

Russell, 6-2, 230, also listed South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M and Tennessee among his top five. He's expected to visit Fayetteville for Saturday's scrimmage. 

On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 21 running back and No. 287 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. The service also rates him the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas.

He finished his junior season having rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, and he had 22 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown.

He pledged to the Hogs as a sophomore prior to the Mississippi State game in 2021. He reopened his recruitment almost a year later in October.

