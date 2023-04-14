Arts One postpones ‘Teen Dad’ production until November





"Teen Dad," a production by Arts One Presents originally set for performances at Mount Sequoyah on May 3-5 and May 7, has been delayed until Nov. 1-5.

"A few of the cast members were selected for another paid production, so Arts One Presents wanted to support them by postponing until the fall," Amber Wilichowski of Resplendent Arkansas said by email earlier today.

The play, which was written and directed by a University of Arkansas graduate student, will take place in the same location -- Clapp Auditorium of Mount Sequoyah -- with the same all-BIPOC cast, Wilichowski says.

"Teen Dad" will be a comedic exploration of generational trauma and recovery in a mixed-race Black and Latinx family, according to a press release.

The play follows emo-goth teenager Abby as she reconciles her turbulent past by organizing a surprise reunion of her mother and birth father. When her dad arrives with his new girlfriend it derails her plans, but can they still "deal and heal?"

Playwright Adrienne Dawes is an Afro-Latina writer, producer and teaching artist from Austin. Now a UA graduate student, Dawes previously studied at Sarah Lawrence College in New York and The Second City Training Center in Chicago.

Fayetteville native Trey Smith directs the production. Tickets are available at artsonepresents.org/teendadinfo.



