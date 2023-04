ASU baseball at Georgia State

Arkansas State at Georgia State

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE GSU Baseball Complex, Atlanta

RECORDS ASU 11-18, 2-8 Sun Belt Conference; Georgia State 16-17, 5-7

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: LHP Hunter Draper (0-2, 5.82 ERA); Georgia State RHP Joseph Brandon (2-2, 5.91 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Chase Armstrong (1-2, 7.11 ERA); Georgia State RHP Ryan Watson (2-1, 4.72 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Kyler Carmack (2-1, 2.72 ERA); Georgia State RHP Rafael Acosta (2-0, 4.78 ERA).

COACHES Tommy Raffo (352-412-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Brad Stromdahl (73-88 in fourth season at Georgia State, 401-192 in 11th season overall)

SERIES Georgia State leads 12-7

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Georgia State*, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY at Georgia State*, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY at Georgia State*, noon

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Ole Miss, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

*Sun Belt Conference game