Bale Chevrolet development proposal off Cantrell Road withdrawn from Little Rock Planning Commission agenda

A proposal to clear the way for a Bale Chevrolet dealership at the northwest corner of Arkansas 10 and Interstate 430 was withdrawn from the Little Rock Planning Commission's agenda on Thursday.

Members of the Planning Commission voted to accept the withdrawal without prejudice of the Bale development proposal as part of the commission's consent agenda.

"The applicant submitted a letter to staff on March 8, 2023 requesting this application be withdrawn, without prejudice," Planning Commission documents said. "Staff recommends approval of the withdrawal request."

Bale Chevrolet executives have sought to make the site up the road from River Mountain Park the new location for their dealership currently located at 13101 Chenal Parkway.

Developers with Flake & Company and the firm of Joe White & Associates pursued a planned commercial development that could support residential, office and commercial purposes, including the dealership, on a total of 33 acres.

The proposal before the Planning Commission would have rezoned the property from PD-R (planned development-residential) and R-2 (a type of single-family zoning) in favor of the new planned commercial development.

The land is owned by a revocable trust associated with Bonnie Harvey, according to property records maintained by the Pulaski County assessor's office.

Joe White of Joe White & Associates along with Flake & Company officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment via email Thursday.

When asked whether he or anyone else at the city of Little Rock asked or encouraged the developers to have the item withdrawn, Little Rock Planning and Development Director Jamie Collins wrote in an email, "It was an applicant requested withdrawal."

The development is opposed by the Walton Heights-Candlewood Homeowners Association as well as Ward 4 City Director Capi Peck, who represents the surrounding area on the Little Rock Board of Directors.

Peck's impression was that the withdrawal was procedural and the proposed development was not dead, she said by phone Thursday.

Based on her recent dialogue with Hunter Bale, the developers still have a window of time through August to do the property deal, Peck said.

However, developer John Flake is "going to be very focused on a lot of other things now" since the destructive March 31 tornado that hit the Little Rock metro area, Peck suggested. One is Pavilion in the Park, the shopping center where Peck's restaurant is located, she said.

The shopping center, which Flake and his family purchased last year for $8.85 million, was damaged during the storm, and the restaurant is closed for the foreseeable future.

The hearing before the Planning Commission had been delayed from December after the developers requested a deferral.

Approval at the level of the Planning Commission on Thursday would have sent the proposal to the city board for final approval. Likewise, applicants can appeal a denial at the Planning Commission to take their proposal directly to the city board.