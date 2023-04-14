Bentonville library names Centerton teen as winner of commemorative card design contest

BENTONVILLE -- Ivan Wong of Centerton is the winner of the library's commemorative card design contest.

The contest was part of the city of Bentonville's 150th anniversary. He received a $150 cash prize, sponsored by the Friends of the Bentonville Library. There were 85 entries, said Library Director Hadi Dudley.

To celebrate and honor all who participated, the entries will be displayed at the library in May, Dudley said.

Wong, 17, is a member of the library's Teen Advisory Board as well as a volunteer and library patron. He is a junior at Haas Hall Academy, according to a library email.

Wong's commemorative card design will be unveiled at Bentonville GeekCon on May 6. The library will produce a limited run of cards for distribution this year. Wong will autograph 150 of them to share with the community, according to the library.

Library staff plan to order at least 2,500 commemorative library cards. Friends of the Bentonville Library will sponsor the $1,750 cost, Dudley said.