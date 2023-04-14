‘Blue’s Clues’ Steve Burns asks for help

When I try to remember what television shows I watched as a child, all I can muster is half memories of felt creatures from shows like "Sesame Street" and HBO's "Fraggle Rock," and once remembered catchy theme songs from short-run series like "The Elephant Show" and "Eureeka's Castle."

As I grew older, I rebelled against these shows -- as most children eventually do at a certain age -- especially when I first started to grasp the concept of "pop culture.'' I recall how big that purple dinosaur, Barney, became. He didn't just have his own show, he was also a toy -- many toys -- in my Happy Meals, had his own line of children's clothing, and even a video game. He was everywhere, and I inexplicably hated him -- perhaps I had anger issues as a child. Once that dino's fame started to fade, there was another childhood mascot that rose from its ashes, an animated dog named Blue.

"Blue's Clues" first premiered in September 1996. In fact, it was the highest rated premiere of any of Nickelodeon's show at the time. By the end of its second season it was one of the most watched shows for preschoolers. The basic plot of the show plays out like a kid friendly episode of "Columbo," as Blue leaves her paw print on different objects for her owner, Steve, to find and solve the mystery of "What is Blue trying to tell us?" Steve, who often struggled with defining colors and shapes, would enlist the help of the viewers to decipher and decode Blue's clues.

This past week, the University of Central Arkansas invited Steve -- Steve Burns -- to speak to a nearly sold-out crowd at the Reynolds Performance Hall. As I arrived at the venue, I was surprised by two things: the number of people who showed up to listen to a former children's show host, and the variety of different ages of the audience members, which ranged from college-age students -- many of whom were wearing Steve's trademark green striped shirt -- to people who were pushing 40 and 50 years old, many of whom were parents of kids who watched the show back in the '90s. One of these parents personally thanked Burns (and Blue) for being a televised babysitter for his kids, allowing him to have a 30 minute break from parenting in the middle of the day.

The overhead lights of the theater darkened as journalism professor David Keith introduced Burns, and for the first half of the event, Burns proceeded to not just lecture to the audience, but more so have an open and honest conversation. One of the first things he requested was to have the house lights turned back on, that way he could see the audience's faces. He claimed that he had spent so much time talking to the show's viewers through a camera 20 years ago that he wanted to see what everyone looked liked now that everyone has grown up. As the lights slowly faded back on, I could hear people sniffling and could see them tearing up at Burns's sincerity. It was like two old friends catching up after an extended time apart.

Burns went into detail about his life, how he grew up in Pennsylvania with aspirations of being a dark and gritty, pretentious Al Pacino-like actor. The last thing on his mind was becoming a children's TV show host. While he was a sophomore in college, he went to an audition, assuming it was a voice-over gig, but as he started reading the script, he realized it was a live action part of a young man who lives inside an animated storybook who owns a blue dog, talks to his salt and pepper shaker, and breaks out into song and dance whenever the mail arrives.

When he walked into his audition, he decided to go full "method" and give that gritty Pacino-esque performance as he stared into the camera, from inches away, and begged the audience for help. This weird, nontraditional performance got him the gig over more "conventionally handsome" show hosts.

Burns described the show as the "Rocky Horror Children's Show" because it had such an air of weirdness to it. He was the only live action object in the show and the rest of the characters and locations were animated. He went into work everyday in front of a blue screen. He said it felt like acting at the bottom of the swimming pool. He turned to characters like Bert and Oscar the Grouch for inspiration, as he saw his character as a broken figure that desperately needed "your" help.

And the kids wanted to help him.

After four seasons of "Blue's Clues," Burns was ready to move on and his character was written off the show. This is where the second part of his conversation with the audience started. Burns discovered that he was clinically depressed. He said he had feelings that he didn't deserve to be an Emmy nominated kid's show host, he didn't deserve to have that level of fame, and he said that having to be the happiest man on television took its toll on him -- and things got worse.

After he left the show, the internet started rumors of his death. These rumors persisted to the point that Burns felt that his death was the "cultural preference."

"You don't fight depression, you collect it," he said.

To cope with his mental health, Burns looked toward his character on "Blue's Clues." He saw how his character would ask the audience for help, and then take the time to listen to the children on the other side of the television screen. He realized that there's no weakness in asking for help, and that listening is the greatest gift that we can give each other.

For the 25th anniversary of "Blue's Clues," Burns made a viral video where he was in character and explained reassuringly that he had never forgotten the viewers after leaving the show, and marveled at how much each audience member had grown. This was a shock of nostalgia that spread throughout the internet and quashed all rumors of the host's death. He looked directly into the camera, apologized for leaving unexpectedly and thanked "You" for all your help. That viral video has more than 100 million views, and at the end of the night, he concluded his lecture by once again looking into the eyes of everyone in the room and thanking them for their help.

The entire event was funny and heartwarming, with a good message. Burns even stuck around and answered questions from the audience. Now, Burns has gone back to his roots, as a writer and producer on the rebooted version of "Blue's Clues," and from time to time his character comes back for special guest appearances. His character is all grown up and has a job as a private detective, but he still struggles with shapes and colors, and he still needs all our help.