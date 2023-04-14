Bryant High teacher charged with sexual assault involving a student

A female teacher at Bryant High School is in custody on felony charges of sexual assault in the first degree, the Bryant Police Department announced on social media Friday.

Heather Hare, 32, turned herself into authorities Friday morning at the Saline County Detention Center to be arraigned and a bond set.

According to the social media post, Hare had been the subject of an investigation involving sexual misconduct with a student.

The investigation resulted in police securing a warrant for her arrest.





The Bryant Police Department is still seeking information about the case.