by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:17 a.m.

Cardinals 7, Travelers 4

Michael McGreevy kept the Arkansas Travelers off the scoreboard for 72/3 innings Thursday night, as Springfield Cardinals handed the Travs their first loss of the season at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Springfield grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third with a single off Travs starter Bryce Miller, but didn't score again until the sixth inning, when Chandler Redmond's two-out, two-run home run ended Miller's night and gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

A Jacob Buchberger solo homer and a groundout by Lars Nootbaar -- the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder served as Springfield's designated hitter in a rehab appearance -- stretched Springfield's advantage to 6-0 before the Travs posted four runs in the eighth.

Tanner Kirwer had a two-out RBI single and Leonardo Rivas followed with a two-run home run, but it was not nearly enough to dig the Travs out of their early hole.

Today's game

Springfield Cardinals at Arkansas Travelers

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Emerson Hancock (1-0, 0.00 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Connor Lunn (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

TICKETS $15 home plate box, $14 field box, $11 home plate reserved, $10 field reserved, $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Magnet schedule giveaway, fireworks

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Springfield, 7:05 p.m

SATURDAY Springfield, 7:05 p.m

SUNDAY Springfield, 1:35 p.m

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

THURSDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.


Print Headline: Cardinals 7, Travelers 4

