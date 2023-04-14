Cardinals 7, Travelers 4
Michael McGreevy kept the Arkansas Travelers off the scoreboard for 72/3 innings Thursday night, as Springfield Cardinals handed the Travs their first loss of the season at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
Springfield grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third with a single off Travs starter Bryce Miller, but didn't score again until the sixth inning, when Chandler Redmond's two-out, two-run home run ended Miller's night and gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.
A Jacob Buchberger solo homer and a groundout by Lars Nootbaar -- the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder served as Springfield's designated hitter in a rehab appearance -- stretched Springfield's advantage to 6-0 before the Travs posted four runs in the eighth.
Tanner Kirwer had a two-out RBI single and Leonardo Rivas followed with a two-run home run, but it was not nearly enough to dig the Travs out of their early hole.
Today's game
Springfield Cardinals at Arkansas Travelers
WHEN 7:05 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Emerson Hancock (1-0, 0.00 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Connor Lunn (0-1, 4.50 ERA)
TICKETS $15 home plate box, $14 field box, $11 home plate reserved, $10 field reserved, $7 general admission
PROMOTIONS Magnet schedule giveaway, fireworks
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Springfield, 7:05 p.m
SATURDAY Springfield, 7:05 p.m
SUNDAY Springfield, 1:35 p.m
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.
WEDNESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.
THURSDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.